Neighbourhood Grill & Bar Encourages Guests to Say "Thank You" with Ninth Annual "Neighbours Thanking Neighbours" Campaign

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Applebee's® Grill & Bar is honoured to celebrate Remembrance Day by paying tribute and saying thanks to Canada's veterans and active duty Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with a complimentary meal.* On Saturday, November 11, the Neighbourhood Grill & Bar will once again show its appreciation for those who protect and serve by offering a complimentary meal from a special menu at all 16 locations in Canada.

Applebee's started this tradition to thank the men and women who have kept Canada safe through military service. In the past nine years, Applebee's has served thousands of free meals to current and former service men and women on Remembrance Day, and has served as a neighbourhood gathering place for people to share a meal -- and their gratitude -- with their local heroes. Additionally, guests are also encouraged to show their gratitude through the "Neighbours Thanking Neighbours" campaign: participating Applebee's restaurants encourage guests to celebrate the sacrifices these brave men and women have made on their behalf by leaving a note of gratitude online on the Applebee's Canada Facebook page.

"All our Applebee's in Canada are proud to once again honour Canada's past and present service men and women for the sacrifices they make to keep the country safe," said William Urrego, Regional Vice President and General Manager for DineEquity, Inc., the parent company of Applebee's. "We look forward to our ninth year of serving those who sacrificed for us and our guests on Remembrance Day."

Veterans and active military personnel will be able to select a free meal from a special Remembrance Day menu that features some of Applebee's most beloved dishes, including:

BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER: Bacon, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle. Served with fries.

7 OZ. CANADIAN TOP SIRLOIN: Hand-cut premium steak served with red-skin garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

CRISPY BREWHOUSE CHICKEN: Stout gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, cheddar and crispy onions.

DOUBLE CRUNCH SHRIMP: Breaded shrimp, cocktail sauce, slaw and fries.

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD: Fried chicken tenders, fresh Asian greens, rice noodles and almonds with an Oriental vinaigrette. (Gluten-free when ordered with grilled chicken and without stir fry sauce and rice noodles.)

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER: Fries, slaw and choice of dipping sauce.

U.S. veterans and active military personnel in Canada are also welcome to enjoy the complimentary meal, and Applebee's restaurants in the U.S. welcome Canadian veterans and active duty CAF to come to their local restaurant and enjoy a similar free meal on Veterans Day, which is also celebrated on November 11.

All veterans and active duty Canadian Armed Forces will need to provide proof of service to receive their free meal. Qualifying proof of service includes: permanent ID card for active personnel, temporary ID card for reservists, veteran's card or a photograph in uniform or the wearing of their uniform.

*Offer is valid for dine-in only and selections from a limited menu only during normal business hours on November 11. Traditional sides are included with the free entree. Upgraded side items or extras, beverages, desserts and gratuity are not included.

