SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Achievers Solutions Inc., an industry leader in employee engagement and recognition solutions, today announced that it is accepting applications for its annual Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards -- recognizing leading organizations that have displayed leadership and innovation in the area of employee engagement. Application submissions are currently open and will continue until April 7, 2017.
"The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards celebrate companies that have made employee engagement a top priority in their organization," said Achievers General Manager David Brennan. "The awards validate the efforts of forward-thinking companies who recognize that having an engaged workforce positively impacts their bottom line and provides them with a distinct competitive advantage."
The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards is judged by an esteemed panel of human resource experts and thought leaders on workplace engagement. The judges will evaluate companies with demonstrated success in building employee engagement through the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Leadership, Communication, Culture, Rewards & Recognition, Professional & Personal Growth, Accountability & Performance, Vision & Values and Corporate Social Responsibility. Award winners from past years include: Air Canada, ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Electronic Arts, MGM Resorts International, Rogers, ScotiaBank, Ultimate Software, Zappos.com, Inc. and many more.
Companies must have over 1,000 employees to apply for the award, and the deadline for submission is April 7, 2017. Winners of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards will be announced in May, followed by a gala event to celebrate the winners to be held in New Orleans in September, in conjunction with Achievers' annual conference, ACE 2017.
For more information about the awards and to apply, please visit: http://www.achievers.com/engaged/about/why-apply/. Follow the conversation on Twitter at @Achievers or use #Achievers50.
The 2016 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in alphabetical order were:
Agrium
Air Canada
Alliance Data
AMN Healthcare
ArcelorMittal Dofasco
ARI
ATB Financial
Availity LLC
Brillio LLC
Bruce Power
CA Technologies
Cartus
CIBC
CIBC Mellon
Cisco
Cisco Software Platforms Group
Cox Automotive
DigitalGlobe
ECi Software Solutions
Electronic Arts
Ericsson
FCT
GoodLife Fitness
Hydro Ottawa
International Fitness Holdings
Life's WORC
ListenTrust
MD Financial Management
MGM Resorts International
Paycom
PRAXAIR Inc.
Protiviti
Reynolds American Inc.
Rogers Communications
Roth Staffing Companies
Ryan, LLC
Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
Shop Direct
Smart & Final Stores, LLC
Sutherland Global Services
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc.
The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The YMCA of Greater Rochester
Total Quality Logistics
TriMedx and Medxcel Facilities Management
Ultimate Software
Venterra Realty
Veterans United Home Loans
World Travel Holdings
