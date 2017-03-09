Companies with Exceptional and Innovative Approaches to Workplace Engagement Invited to Apply Today

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Achievers Solutions Inc., an industry leader in employee engagement and recognition solutions, today announced that it is accepting applications for its annual Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards -- recognizing leading organizations that have displayed leadership and innovation in the area of employee engagement. Application submissions are currently open and will continue until April 7, 2017.

"The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards celebrate companies that have made employee engagement a top priority in their organization," said Achievers General Manager David Brennan. "The awards validate the efforts of forward-thinking companies who recognize that having an engaged workforce positively impacts their bottom line and provides them with a distinct competitive advantage."

The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards is judged by an esteemed panel of human resource experts and thought leaders on workplace engagement. The judges will evaluate companies with demonstrated success in building employee engagement through the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Leadership, Communication, Culture, Rewards & Recognition, Professional & Personal Growth, Accountability & Performance, Vision & Values and Corporate Social Responsibility. Award winners from past years include: Air Canada, ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Electronic Arts, MGM Resorts International, Rogers, ScotiaBank, Ultimate Software, Zappos.com, Inc. and many more.

Companies must have over 1,000 employees to apply for the award, and the deadline for submission is April 7, 2017. Winners of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards will be announced in May, followed by a gala event to celebrate the winners to be held in New Orleans in September, in conjunction with Achievers' annual conference, ACE 2017.

For more information about the awards and to apply, please visit: http://www.achievers.com/engaged/about/why-apply/. Follow the conversation on Twitter at @Achievers or use #Achievers50.

The 2016 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in alphabetical order were:

Agrium

Air Canada

Alliance Data

AMN Healthcare

ArcelorMittal Dofasco

ARI

ATB Financial

Availity LLC

Brillio LLC

Bruce Power

CA Technologies

Cartus

CIBC

CIBC Mellon

Cisco

Cisco Software Platforms Group

Cox Automotive

DigitalGlobe

ECi Software Solutions

Electronic Arts

Ericsson

FCT

GoodLife Fitness

Hydro Ottawa

International Fitness Holdings

Life's WORC

ListenTrust

MD Financial Management

MGM Resorts International

Paycom

PRAXAIR Inc.

Protiviti

Reynolds American Inc.

Rogers Communications

Roth Staffing Companies

Ryan, LLC

Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Shop Direct

Smart & Final Stores, LLC

Sutherland Global Services

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc.

The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The YMCA of Greater Rochester

Total Quality Logistics

TriMedx and Medxcel Facilities Management

Ultimate Software

Venterra Realty

Veterans United Home Loans

World Travel Holdings

About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Engagement and Recognition solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives by enabling both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative SaaS platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement, and performance. Visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a Blackhawk Network company and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.