Applied DNA Sciences, BLC Leather Technology Centre Ltd Announce Sponsorship by Five Global Brands to Develop Leather Traceability System

Project Sponsors Include C&J Clark International, PUMA SE and Three Other Global Brands

STONY BROOK, NY--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ("Applied DNA," "The Company") ( NASDAQ : APDN), a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, has signed a Research Agreement with BLC Leather Technology Centre (BLC). The intention of the Research Agreement is to develop and validate a robust SigNature® T-based system to provide comprehensive and verifiable leather traceability, from farm to finished products. This Research Agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding announced in August 2016 with BLC that builds on Applied DNA's past work with cotton, wool and synthetic textiles to set the standard for marked animal pelts and leather.

Applied DNA and BLC are pleased to announce that five global brands have contracted to sponsor the research project. These brands include Clarks, PUMA and three other international brands. The research project will demonstrate Applied DNA platforms across the entire supply chain of leather, from farm to shop, and will be carried out over the coming nine months.

"The ability to have a truly secure supply chain for the leather industry using Applied DNA platforms would provide full traceability and the opportunity for real environmental sustainability dealing with animal welfare and supply chain risk management, which are key issues currently facing brand owners. We are delighted to be the pioneers to help make this available to our customers," said Victoria Addy, Technical Director of BLC.

Dr. James Hayward, Applied DNA's president and CEO, will be presenting the program at the Sustainability in the Leather Supply Chain conference being held in Hong Kong, on Thursday, 30 March 2017.

About BLC Leather Technology Centre

BLC is the leading independent leather technology centre, working with hundreds of companies in over 40 countries. BLC are leather experts and deliver a range of leather related services such as testing, fault diagnosis, consulting, auditing, informational support and research. Established for over 90 years BLC has the technical pedigree in leather technology to ensure fast, accurate solutions to technical, management or environmental leather problems.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. The proprietary DNA-based "CertainT™" platform can be used to identify, tag, track, and trace products, to help assure authenticity, origin, traceability and quality of products. SigNature® DNA describes the core technology ingredient that is at the heart of a family of uncopyable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward textiles and apparel, BackTrac™ and DNAnet®, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful track- and-trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators. Applied DNA Sciences is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences using the polymerase chain reaction.

Go to adnas.com for more information, events and to learn more about how Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe. Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

