Applied DNA Sciences Expands Patent Portfolio with a Range of Advancements that Enable Company's Continued Penetration of Core Business Verticals

New patents applicable to a broad range of markets, including pharmaceuticals and industrial products, among others

STONY BROOK, NY--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ("Applied DNA") ( NASDAQ : APDN) a provider of DNA-based supply-chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its U.S. and Global patent portfolio in 2016, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the marketplace.

Applied DNA's U.S. and Global patent portfolio now totals 44 issued patents, with 84 applications pending. In 2016, Applied DNA was granted U.S. Patent Nos. 9,266,370, 9,290,819, 9,297,032, 9,412,284 and Canadian Patent No, 2,713,101. These newly issued patents provide broad long term protection for Applied DNA's core business verticals, including its fiberTyping, SigNature DNA, SigNature T and BackTrac platforms, as well as its bulk DNA production services.

U.S. Patent 9,290,819 is based upon Applied DNA's ground-breaking research in the genotyping of mature cotton fibers and provides strong protection of Applied DNA's fiberTyping services currently utilized by major U.S. retailers and brands as well as SigNature T supply chain partners. U.S. Patents 9,266,370 and 9,297,032 provide further protection for Applied DNA's SigNature DNA molecular taggant and the SigNature T platform, and their use in a broad range of markets, including, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, industrial materials, printing, and electronics. U.S. Patent 9,412,284 is the first in a new family of patents that protects the encoding and decoding of information within the 2-diminsional curves of a pattern, such as a military camouflage pattern. Canadian Patent No, 2,713,101 extends Applied DNA's protection of its unique bulk DNA production apparatus and methods to Canada.

Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, stated, "The continuous development of our intellectual property to advance the commercial adoption of our core technology platform, SigNature DNA, is central to our business model. These new patents and others under examination underpin our penetration of core business verticals with an uncopyable and unbreakable mark that can reduce risk and uncertainty across global supply chains. Our intellectual property estate is among our most valuable assets and we will look to further leverage this asset in the future."

Clay D. Shorrock, Esq., General Counsel for Applied DNA, stated: "Our commitment to innovation underpins our patent portfolio's strong growth in 2016. Our patents continue to validate our core technologies and confer a significant competitive advantage to the company. As we continue to innovate across our business lines, our patent portfolio is well positioned for substantial growth in 2017 and beyond."

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe by providing biotechnology-driven solutions to help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. Patented botanical DNA solutions can be used to identify, tag, track, and trace products, to help assure authenticity, traceability and quality of products. SigNature DNA is at the heart of a family of uncopyable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward textiles and apparel, DNAnet®, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful track and trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators.

Go to adnas.com for more information, events and to learn more about how Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe. Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by APDN in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe APDN's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of APDN. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to our short operating history, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, market competition and various other factors detailed from time to time in APDN's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 6, 2016,and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2017 which are available at www.sec.gov. APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.