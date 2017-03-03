Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Consumers Value Authenticated Aloe

Survey of over 2,000 Americans Reveals Majority of Customers Want to Buy Verified Aloe

STONY BROOK, NY --(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ("Applied DNA," "The Company") ( NASDAQ : APDN), a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, released results from a recently commissioned survey of over 2,000 Americans regarding their attitudes toward misleadingly-labeled Aloe vera products and the importance of products with forensically verified ingredients.

Key findings include:

86 percent of Americans said they would be more likely to buy an Aloe vera product that has ingredients that have been forensically verified over a product that did not.

76 percent of Americans said they would not be likely to buy an Aloe vera product they were planning to buy if they heard or read that it did not, in reality, contain any Aloe vera.

68 percent of Americans would be willing to pay more for an Aloe vera product made with forensically verified ingredients versus one that is not.

65 percent of Americans indicated willingness to pay more for an Aloe vera product that is ethically sourced versus one that is not.

The survey was conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of Applied DNA Sciences in response to recent revelations that many consumer products claiming to contain Aloe vera do not, in reality, contain measurable amounts of this ingredient (Bloomberg Aloe vera Article).

Dr. James Hayward, President and CEO of Applied DNA, said, "No consumer wants to be cheated. With independent laboratory studies revealing scant evidence of Aloe vera within a range of consumer products prominently featuring this ingredient on their labels, there is clearly a need for better verification techniques. Our verification methods in Aloe or food supplements are a natural extension of our work in cotton, and offer an ideal way to help manufacturers protect their brands and supply chain while benefitting consumers and retailers alike."

Scientists can identify ingredients -- including Aloe vera -- using unique gene sequences known as the "bar code of life" (BCOL), but these sequences are subject to degradation during harsh processing and can be easily lost or damaged when a product is manufactured.

In comparison, Applied DNA Sciences' SigNature® molecular tagging is much more stable. The tags are combined with the Aloe vera during the manufacturing process. The tags meet the FDA guidance for Physical Chemical Identifiers that can be added to foods or drugs and can be ingested by consumers. Preliminary studies conducted by the company suggest that, in contrast to BCOL sequences, SigNature molecular tags survive in finished goods and can be detected even after dilution from their original concentration by one million-fold, proof that Aloe vera is contained in the product. To review findings, click here.

Quality control laboratories can now use the SigNature platform to prove the presence of key ingredients such as Aloe vera. Unlike the BCOL, SigNature molecular tags are not restricted to biological materials and can also be used to tag non-biological materials. By using SigNature tags and forensic knowledge, brands and retailers can protect their reputations and attract the high percentage of consumers indicated by the survey results who value and would be prepared to pay more for products with forensically-verified ingredients.

Applied DNA's solutions have helped consumer product companies, textile manufacturers as well as military and government agencies to authenticate products and protect their brands.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll on behalf of Applied DNA Sciences from February 7-9, 2017 among 2,171 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact: john.shearman@adnas.com.

About Applied DNA Sciences

We make life real and safe by providing botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. Our patented DNA-based solutions can be used to identify, tag, track, and trace products, to help assure authenticity, traceability and quality of products. SigNature® DNA describes the platform ingredient that is at the heart of a family of uncopyable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward textiles and apparel, DNAnet®, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful track and trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators. We are also engaged in the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences using the polymerase chain reaction.

Go to adnas.com for more information, events and to learn more about how Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe. Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by APDN in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe APDN's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of APDN. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to our short operating history, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, market competition and various other factors detailed from time to time in APDN's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 6, 2016, and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2017, which are available at www.sec.gov. APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.