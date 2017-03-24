Applied DNA Sciences, Loftex to Debut "Innovate with CertainT", First Towels with Verified Recycled Components at New York Home Fashions Market

Industry-changing technology enables recycled PETs to be tracked and traced throughout supply chain, ensuring truth in labeling

STONY BROOK, NY--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ("Applied DNA," "the Company,") ( NASDAQ : APDN), a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, today announced its partnership with Loftex Home, the manufacturer of high-quality towels and home textiles, to introduce "Innovate with CertainT™", the first fully source-verified, recycled components in towels. Loftex will use CertainT, an integrated supply chain platform verifying authenticity from source to retail. With this platform, Loftex assures towels containing recycled plastic water bottles (PET) are, in fact, recycled. Applied DNA will add Loftex as a CertainT licensee. Loftex towels using CertainT are scheduled to start manufacturing the third quarter of 2017 and will be introduced at New York Home Fashions Market, March 27 - 30 at the Loftex Home Showroom, 50 W. 48th St., New York.

"As we became aware of the global authenticity issue and the increasing consumer demand to know where their products come from, we searched for a solution that would address this need quickly," said Charles Gaenslen, CEO of Loftex Home. "Applied DNA's CertainT exceeded our expectations. We adopted the CertainT platform not only because it aligned with our commitment to innovation and our product-development stream, but also, it provided the opportunity to bring consumers sustainable products that are authentic and traceable to origin. We are planning to expand our use of recycled PET in Loftex products, and will continue to work with Applied DNA on these projects and at no additional cost to the consumer."

The first Loftex product as part of the "Innovate with CertainT" line will be a terry bath towel with molecular-tagged, recycled PET and cotton. The benefits of a blended cotton recycled PET towel are not only to be more sustainable, but also, to create a towel with superior absorbency and "quick dry" characteristics at no additional cost.

"Loftex is one of our first customers to adopt the CertainT platform," said Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. "Use of our CertainT logo signifies a product's compliance with the company's supply chain platform. This platform enables licensees to differentiate their brands based on authenticity. Platforms like CertainT will help companies like Loftex produce innovative products utilizing an efficient and trusted traceability system with a fair return."

Specifically, Loftex will use Applied DNA's SigNature® T molecular tags, and when combined with CertainT, will provide a single platform to tag, test, track and trace products throughout a certified supply chain. The molecular tag is extruded into recycled components that create recycled PET fiber, with no impact to performance or quality of the fiber or filament yarns. Any piece of the towel can be forensically authenticated by detecting the molecular tag, ensuring its authenticity and origin.

The shift towards a circular economy requires innovative business models and entrepreneurial partners. Platforms like CertainT will help companies, such as Loftex, continue to produce innovative products utilizing an efficient and trusted traceability system with a fair return. Traceability and transparency, combined with trust in supply chains builds consumer confidence.

About Loftex Home

Loftex has established a global reputation for leadership in innovation, fashion, quality, sustainability and value as a supplier of bath towels, beach towels and plush throws. Founded in 1980, this privately held firm started as a beach towel factory and has steadily expanded in the international marketplace; Loftex is now one of the largest terry towel producers in the world. Product innovation is key to the company's success. Loftex focuses on mid- to upper-end channels of distribution, offering excellent service and the finest quality products at competitive prices to major U.S. retail customers. The company develops products specifically to serve the needs of its major markets, all with the goal of engaging the ultimate consumer through touch, loft and overall tactile and visual appeal.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. The proprietary DNA-based "CertainT™" platform can be used to identify, tag, track, and trace products, to help assure authenticity, origin, traceability and quality of products. SigNature® DNA describes the core technology ingredient that is at the heart of a family of uncopyable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward textiles and apparel, BackTrac™ and DNAnet®, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful track-and-trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators. Applied DNA Sciences is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences using the polymerase chain reaction.

Go to adnas.com for more information, events and to learn more about how Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe. Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

