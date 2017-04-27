Applied DNA Sciences Schedules Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast For May 11, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET

STONY BROOK, NY--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ : APDN) ("Applied DNA"), a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, will host an investor call and simultaneous webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results.

Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO, and Beth Jantzen, CFO, plan to discuss the company's performance and achievements for the quarter and outline key ongoing business initiatives for the balance of the 2017 fiscal year. Management's commentary will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The investor call and webcast will be accompanied by a PowerPoint presentation, which will be made available on the company's website at the start of the call.

Due to the large number of expected participants, not all questions may be answered on the call. For investors that are unable to attend the live call, call replay and webcast information is provided below.

To Participate:

Participant Toll Free: 1-844-887-9402

Participant Toll: 1-412-317-6798

Please ask to be joined to the Applied DNA Sciences earnings call

Live webcast: http://services.choruscall.com/links/apdn170511.html

Replay (available 1 hour following the conclusion of the live call):

Participant Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Participant Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Participant Passcode: 10104921 International replay Toll: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html Archived webcast: http://services.choruscall.com/links/apdn170511.html



About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. The proprietary DNA-based "CertainT™" Platform can be used to identify, tag, track, and trace products, to help assure authenticity, origin, traceability and quality of products. SigNature® DNA describes the core technology ingredient that is at the heart of a family of uncopyable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward textiles and apparel, BackTrac™and DNAnet®, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful track- and-trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators. Applied DNA Sciences is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences using the polymerase chain reaction.

Go to adnas.com for more information, events and to learn more about how Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe. Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by APDN in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe APDN's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of APDN. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to our short operating history, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, market competition and various other factors detailed from time to time in APDN's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 6, 2016, and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2017, which are available at www.sec.gov. APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.