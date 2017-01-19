Applied DNA Sciences to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

STONY BROOK, NY--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (Applied DNA) ( NASDAQ : APDN), a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, announces its upcoming participation in the following institutional investor conferences in January and February:

Noble Financial Markets' NobleCon13

Date: Monday, January 30, 2017

Attendee: Dr. James Hayward, chairman, president & CEO

Presentation: 1:00 pm ET, Room 2

1x1s: Please contact your Noble representative to schedule a meeting

Webcast: http://noble.mediasite.com/mediasite/Play/13243a3dd2b64f5697558bdc0789694a1d

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Source Capital Group's 2017 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Attendees: Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer

Debbie Bailey, executive director, Investor Relations

1x1s: Please contact Source Capital to register for the conference and 1x1s

Location: New York City

About Applied DNA Sciences

We make life real and safe by providing botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. Our patented DNA-based solutions can be used to identify, tag, track, and trace products, to help assure authenticity, traceability and quality of products. SigNature® DNA describes the platform ingredient that is at the heart of a family of uncopyable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward textiles and apparel, DNAnet®, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful track and trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators. We are also engaged in the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences using the polymerase chain reaction.

Go to adnas.com for more information, events and to learn more about how Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe. Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements made by APDN in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe APDN's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of APDN. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to our short operating history, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, market competition and various other factors detailed from time to time in APDN's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 6, 2016, which is available at www.sec.gov. APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.