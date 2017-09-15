APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. - (AAOI)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 4, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AAOI), if they purchased the Company's securities between July 13, 2017 and August 3, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Applied Optoelectronics and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-aaoi to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 4, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Applied Optoelectronics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) purchases of the Company's 40G receivers by one of its largest customer accounts were being reduced; (ii) this reduction was expected to have a severe negative impact on the Company's financial performance; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Applied Optoelectronics' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.