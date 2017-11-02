AppLift Releases Real-Time Industry Benchmark Dashboard On DataLift 360

Unified Reporting Enables Advertisers to Rank Against Industry Peers' Campaigns

BERLIN, GERMANY and SAN FRANCISCO, CA and SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - AppLift, a leading mobile ad tech company, today announced the launch of a powerful new reporting dashboard on its unified platform, DataLift360. The proprietary benchmark dashboard offers further transparency and measurability in the app advertising ecosystem, allowing advertisers to compare themselves against industry benchmarks and optimize performance in real time. The new reporting dashboard comes shortly after AppLift announced its fraud-fighting suite, Fraud Buster, thereby offering more control and transparency to the advertisers.

"App advertisers often perceive they are lacking relevant benchmarking data to compare their app advertising against similar apps' strategies," said Tim Koschella, CEO of AppLift. "At AppLift, we believe that knowledge is power and that benchmarking best equips advertisers to adapt their strategies more flexibly. Our industry benchmark dashboard lets advertisers gain insights on whether their pricing strategy and the resulting install volumes are competitive when benchmarked against industry peers, and to strategically use these insights to optimize their campaigns."

AppLift's DataLift360 is the first mobile DSP to offer such a granular, anonymized, real-time and indexed industry benchmarking. By enabling an extensive LTV-reporting tool, and now the industry benchmark dashboard, AppLift's platform provides transparency by highlighting where advertisers may need to improve by bidding higher, adding additional supply sources or switching to a dynamic performance-based pricing model.

DataLift 360's unified LTV-reporting provides an overview on post-install activity of acquired users. With this, advertisers can now benefit from further granularity on performance KPI benchmarks such as comparing performance on install volume and effective Cost Per Install (eCPI) by vertical or category, region and operating system (OS). Additionally, the unified platform offers state-of-the-art retargeting features, audience management capabilities, optimization algorithms, and access to all creative formats including Playables. To learn more, please visit: http://content.applift.com/industry-benchmark/.

About AppLift

AppLift is a leading mobile ad tech company that empowers mobile app advertisers to take control of every stage of the app advertising lifecycle. AppLift's unified platform, DataLift 360, enables advertisers to launch their apps as well as grow and retain quality users from one interface. With DataLift 360, app marketers can programmatically access all major mobile ad inventory worldwide and control their campaigns through a single proprietary technology platform, which provides advanced data integration as well as extended targeting and audience management capabilities.