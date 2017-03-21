Apprio Awarded CMS SPARC Contract

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets, today announced it has been awarded a contract on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract (SPARC), which has a $25 billion ceiling.

The SPARC indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is a cost-effective, innovative solution for procuring information technology (IT) professional services from a pool of CMS experienced partners. The 10-year multiple award, performance-based contract's aim is to provide strategic, technical and program management guidance and support services to further modernize CMS business processes and supporting systems.

"Apprio has a long-standing relationship with CMS, from supporting CMS' Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) standard efforts to supporting ICD-10 compliance reporting for provider claims submitted to the Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs)," says Darryl Britt, Apprio's president. "This contract represents another avenue for us to provide CMS with health IT expertise to maximize CMS' health program efforts."

Apprio's health IT work includes engineering and managing programs and technology solutions for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, the Defense Health Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) National Disaster Medical System, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, U.S. Coast Guard and Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC).

