Apprio Awarded Health IT SIN under GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

Company Brings 20-Year Health IT History to Federal Agencies through Largest Federal Contracting Vehicle

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets, today announced it is now one of the select contract holders that have been awarded access to the "Special Item Number" (SIN) for health IT services under General Services Administration (GSA) IT Schedule 70 contract.

Apprio has addressed federal agencies' health IT challenges for almost two decades, building a broad health technology practice that can be accessed through the IT 70 schedule. Apprio's health IT services include electronic health records, software engineering, program management, claims administrations, big data, interoperability, information security, credentialing and enterprise architecture, among others.

Apprio's work includes engineering and managing programs and technology solutions for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, the Defense Health Agency, HHS National Disaster Medical System, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, U.S. Coast Guard and Centers for Disease Control Prevention.

"The IT 70 contract is the largest and most widely used acquisition vehicle in the federal government. We're pleased that GSA added health IT as a specialized capability under the contract vehicle for two reasons. First, it truly is a specialized field within the technology industry that requires significant industry experience. And second, precisely because we have that experience," says Darryl F. Britt, Apprio's president. "We look forward to continued work with federal agencies as they implement critical programs and technology that advance military health and civilian healthcare reform."

About Apprio

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare IT, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought-leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

For more information, visit www.apprioinc.com or follow Apprio on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apprioinc.