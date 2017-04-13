Appriss Health to Sponsor 6th Annual National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit

Appriss Health to Share "Knowledge for Good" During Educational Sessions at Summit; the Largest National Collaboration of Federal, State and Local Professionals Seeking to Address Prescription Drug and Opioid Abuse, Misuse and Diversion

LOUISVILLE, KY--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Appriss Health, provider of the most comprehensive platform for substance use disorder in the U.S, will sponsor the 6th Annual 2017 National Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit, which is taking place from April 17 through April 20 at The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel in Atlanta.

The Summit is the largest national collaboration of federal, state and local professionals seeking to address prescription drug and opioid abuse, misuse and diversion.

On Tuesday, April 18, Appriss Health and a physician from OhioHealth will host a breakout session titled "Analytics, Tools, and Technology to Help Care Teams Address Substance Use Disorder and Improve Patient Outcomes" to highlight NarxCare, a comprehensive platform that enables the identification and management of patients that may be at risk for prescription drug addiction, overdose, and death. It equips prescribers, dispensers, and care teams with next-generation Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) benefits including predictive analytics, risk stratification, patient support tools, and care coordination technology to improve patient safety and outcomes.

Also on Tuesday, April 18, Appriss Health and an administrator from the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System (OARRS) will provide insights on the use of Prescriber Reports, based on PDMP data, to deliver valuable information and create awareness among providers about appropriate prescribing patterns. Appriss Health is the software provider for 42 of 52 PDMPs in the U.S.

Additionally, after the event in Atlanta, both Appriss Health and the National Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit will be presenting a webinar titled "How to Predict Overdose Death with PDMP Data and Advanced Analytics" on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. To register to attend this complimentary webinar, please visit http://addictionpro-2.hs-sites.com/how-predict-overdose-death-pdmp-data-advanced-analytics.

"As the provider of the only platform which enables millions of transactions per month amongst the 42 PDMPs, sharing what we call 'Knowledge for Good,' we are proud to contribute our vast knowledge to the conversation and pleased to be a premier sponsor of the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit for yet another year," said Rob Cohen, President of Appriss Health. "This event has grown exponentially over the past couple of years, as has our vision for the future of PDMPs and solving the problem of drug abuse, misuse and diversion. We believe that there is enormous opportunity to build upon the great foundation established by the PDMPs to create a more comprehensive solution to the problem. We see the immense potential of the PDMP and can deliver it today."

More than 2,000 of the nation's top researchers, advocates, policy-makers, medical professionals and law enforcement agencies will participate in the Summit.

"The drug epidemic requires a multi-faceted effort," said Nancy Hale, President/CEO for Operation UNITE, the educational adviser to the Summit. "All of these approaches -- from prevention and education to law enforcement to treatment - must be utilized together so we can protect and save our families and communities. We are also pleased that Appriss Health is a key participant and sponsor. Through sharing important resources and expertise, Appriss Health is helping create solutions that will save lives."

Other featured speakers at the Summit will include:

Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, United States Surgeon General

Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and founding adviser for Advocates for Opioid Recovery

Patrick Kennedy, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and founding advisor for Advocates for Opioid Recovery

Sam Quinones, author of Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic

A forum featuring Congressional leaders

In addition, there are 10 different tracks ranging from heroin to treatment to prevention. Break-out sessions will focus on issues such as fentanyl, best practices in prevention, peer-to-peer treatment models and drug courts.

For more information on the Summit, visit http://nationalrxdrugabusesummit.org.

About Appriss Health

Appriss Health provides the nation's most comprehensive platform for early identification, prevention and management of substance use disorder (SUD), within clinical workflow. We provide government agencies with a repository of controlled substance dispensing information combined with advanced analytics, and deliver real-time clinical decisioning support, critical insights and interventions to physicians, pharmacists, and care team members through millions of patient encounters each year. Our solutions enable the assessment and management of clinical risk in order to positively impact patient safety and population health outcomes. For more information, please visit www.apprisshealth.com.