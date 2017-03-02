Approval for World's First Complete Heart Analysis System for 2D Ultrasound Exams Received by Ventripoint

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:VPT) announces that it has received a license from Health Canada for the new VMS-PLUS™ machine and the 4-chamber (4C) heart analysis system. This is an expansion of the VMS heart analysis product to include right atrium (RA), left atrium (LA) and left ventricle (LV) chambers of the heart. The VMS was already licensed in Canada for use for the right ventricle (RV). This expansion allows for the determination of volume and function for all four chambers of the heart using conventional 2D ultrasound, which could only be provided by MRI until now.

"Ventripoint has achieved a "world first" with the approval of a whole-heart analysis system for 2D ultrasound exams, which provides accurate and reliable measurements equivalent to MRI," stated Dr. George Adams, CEO of Ventripoint. "I am excited to begin to market our 4C machine and generate value for our shareholders. With the license in Canada, Ventripoint now has "home-country approval", which simplifies the registration process for VMS products in many countries. This is exactly what we've been striving for."

The size and function of all four chambers of the heart is increasingly recognized as critically important in monitoring patients' responses to cardiac medications and procedures and predicting outcomes This information is often unavailable as access to cardiac MRI is very limited in many countries, including Canada. 2D cardiac ultrasound is universally available worldwide and with the VMS-PLUS generates measurements equivalent to MRI. This simple combination makes it possible to obtain this valuable information at every cardiology appointment in a few minutes.

