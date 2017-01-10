AppSense DesktopNow Update Supports Windows Server 2016 with Citrix XenApp, Expands Protection against Ransomware and Malware

New Release Deepens Ransomware Protection Techniques, Extends Windows 10 Support, and is Citrix Ready Verified

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - During Citrix Summit 2017, AppSense, the leading provider of User Environment Management solutions for the secure endpoint, today announced its latest release of DesktopNow with full support for Windows Server 2016 and expanded support for Windows 10. DesktopNow, which has been Citrix Ready Verified on NetScaler, XenApp and Windows Server 2016 platforms, now provides admins with enhanced, more granular end user controls to improve endpoint security and user personalization, extending their ability to prevent ransomware and malware attacks.

"Cyber threats continue to plague today's enterprises at an exponentially growing rate, with desktops and laptops being among the most vulnerable points of entry," said Jon Rolls, Vice President, Product Management, AppSense. "With our latest release of DesktopNow we are adding new layers of defense against these costly attacks on the endpoint, while enhancing admin control, improving user personalization and experience and future-proofing our customers' investments in end user infrastructure. This is particularly valuable for Citrix users who can benefit from DesktopNow's thorough integration into the Citrix technology stack for unmatched security and control."

Available this week, DesktopNow 10.1 gives IT the ability to leverage the new delivery options and enhanced security and virtualization capabilities made possible by Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. It also extends IT's control over risky user behavior that may make endpoints vulnerable to ransomware and malware attacks.

Key features included in the latest DesktopNow release include:

New risk reduction resources: Admins now can block PowerShell scripts and Java archives from untrusted sources.

Admins now can block PowerShell scripts and Java archives from untrusted sources. Additional granular controls : Admins now have increased control for improved security, more precise personalization and a better user experience, including clearer and easier auditing and expanded coverage of file types for user self-elevation of applications.

: Admins now have increased control for improved security, more precise personalization and a better user experience, including clearer and easier auditing and expanded coverage of file types for user self-elevation of applications. Comprehensive file verification: Admins can determine authenticity of executables with a full runtime check of the file signature and certificate revocation.

Admins can determine authenticity of executables with a full runtime check of the file signature and certificate revocation. Windows Server 2016 Support. In addition, AppSense DesktopNow has been Citrix Ready Verified for XenApp on Windows Server 2016: https://citrixready.citrix.com/appsense-ltd/appsense-desktopnow-plus.html

In addition, AppSense DesktopNow has been Citrix Ready Verified for XenApp on Windows Server 2016: https://citrixready.citrix.com/appsense-ltd/appsense-desktopnow-plus.html Future-Proof End User Implementations. DesktopNow allows Windows 10 in-place upgrades for reduced user disruption. It also offers enhanced Windows Store App (UWP) application control with the ability to block or allow applications based on the application publisher.

DesktopNow is a comprehensive User Environment Management solution that enables IT to control desktops and drive user productivity. With DesktopNow, IT can simplify and streamline desktop deployment and management for physical, virtual and cloud-delivered desktops, delivering a personalized, compliant desktop regardless of location or device, while creating efficiencies that enable companies to reduce both IT capital and operational costs.

AppSense will be showcasing the new DesktopNow version during Citrix Summit 2017 in Anaheim, Calif., January 9-11, 2017. Details of integration between AppSense and Citrix solutions in healthcare will also be featured during the upcoming webinar "A glimpse into the world of an AppSense and Citrix architect", to be held on February 8th at 8.30am PDT. To register, visit http://citrixreadyprogram.com/partners/webinar/2017/cr-webinar-appsense/.

About AppSense

AppSense is the leading provider of User Environment Management solutions for the secure endpoint. The technology allows IT to secure and simplify workspace control at scale across physical, virtual and cloud-delivered desktops. AppSense solutions have been deployed by 3,600 enterprises worldwide to nine million endpoints. AppSense is now a part of the LANDESK family with offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.appsense.com.

Copyright © 2017, LANDESK. All rights reserved.