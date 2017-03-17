AppsFlyer Announces Comprehensive Integration with Adobe Marketing Cloud

Helps advertisers assess the full ROI on their mobile spend

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - AppsFlyer, a leading mobile attribution and marketing data analytics company whose mission is to make the marketing industry more measureable, today announced its platform integration with Adobe Marketing Cloud. The comprehensive solution empowers digital advertisers to understand the return on investment (ROI) of their mobile spend as part of their cross-channel strategies, and is now available to existing Adobe customers.

Without mobile attribution, digital advertisers face the challenge of connecting their mobile marketing spend to their app revenue and overall customer life-time value. AppsFlyer's user-level data extends the insights provided by Adobe through a seamless integration into Adobe Analytics, Adobe Audience Manager and Adobe Media Optimizer. In addition to this, AppsFlyer's position as an official Business Partner in the Adobe Marketing Cloud Exchange Partner Program ensures a high level of service for Adobe clients benefiting from the added capabilities.

"Integrated attribution data lets digital advertisers break down the silo of mobile ad spend as it correlates to their full customer life-time value," said Ben Roodman, director of partnerships at AppsFlyer. "We're proud to be an Adobe Marketing Cloud Exchange Business Partner as the close cooperation between our teams will provide customers with seamless integration and exceptional quality of service."

On a technical level, the integration provides acquisition campaign information from AppsFlyer to all components of Adobe Analytics. This data is correlated to a user's in-app activity and can be used to optimize campaign performance, create actionable user segments and track cross-channel ROI. Key capabilities added by AppsFlyer include mobile app install tracking for Adobe Media Optimizer, as well as cross-device user segments for Adobe Audience Manager. Adobe Analytics users benefit from being able to tie media spend back to specific customer IDs and enrich their app usage data with mobile ad spend.

"User-level data on acquisition cost and media spend is an important component of the cross-channel ROI equation," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe. "Adobe is pleased to have AppsFlyer as an Adobe Marketing Cloud Exchange Business Partner and we look forward to working together to enhance digital advertisers' ability to see their mobile data across all channels."

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer's technology is found on 98 percent of the world's smartphones, making it the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing data analytics. Data-driven marketers rely on AppsFlyer for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow their mobile business. AppsFlyer's platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering mobile marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments. With AppsFlyer's NativeTrack™ Attribution, Marketing Analytics Data, OneLink's Deep linking capabilities and the Active Fraud Suite featuring DeviceRank, AppsFlyer is the go-to resource for the most successful mobile apps in the world. Trusted by Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Tencent, HBO, Playtika, Waze, Alibaba, Kayak, Activision and 12,000+ other leading brands and partners, AppsFlyer has 12 global offices to support every app marketer around the world. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.