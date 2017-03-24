AppsFlyer Launches Pivot, A New Analysis Tool Aimed at Repealing and Replacing Marketers' Reliance on Excel

Match Group and other beta users utilize Pivot for deep campaign analysis, driving increased mobile marketing performance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - AppsFlyer, the leading mobile attribution and marketing data analytics company whose mission is to make the marketing industry more measureable, today announced the launch of Pivot, a new reporting interface that allows marketers to save time and effort by delivering highly-customizable marketing data analysis from within the AppsFlyer analytics dashboard. Pivot's drag-and-drop interface provides marketers with immediate answers to many of their most complex questions, analyzing up to 100,000 rows of aggregated data with increased speed and efficiency, reducing the need for offline tools like Microsoft Excel.

"For any marketer, one of the biggest challenges is standardizing and aligning front-end and back-end data for the purpose of making spend optimizations and decisions," said James Peng, Head of Mobile and Social Acquisition at Match Group. "Pivot makes our ad network optimization process about 10% faster, and our typical day-to-day activities reviewing trends and performance activities more efficient by about 15%. We use insights from Pivot for a wide range of efforts, from dashboarding to fraud checks to campaign optimization. This tool is valuable for the industry and has allowed us to shift our attention from piecing together data from our ad networks to acting directly on the insights that should be sourced at the genesis of the data, the attribution provider, to begin with."

Pivot provides marketers with access to nearly all of their mobile attribution and marketing analytics data and KPIs, allowing for deep, custom analysis right from the AppsFlyer dashboard. The easy-to-use interface allows marketers to customize every element, including rows, columns, dimensions, groups and filters. Teams can edit, clone, save, customize and share Pivots with ease, providing marketers with newfound insight, speed and flexibility.

"Since the early days of the PC, marketers have relied on basic tools like Microsoft Excel to analyze data, and today many remain dependent on these same tools," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and Co-founder of AppsFlyer. "Pivot gives marketers the ability to take data into their own hands, so they can work faster, collaborate smarter and discover deeper insights without an overdependence on tools that can waste business' time and resources."

Pivot enables marketers to conduct a number of analyses, including:

Media Cost Analysis: Benchmark cost and ROI performance by media source across apps and geographies to optimize budget allocation.

Deep Campaign Analysis: Marketers can build custom funnels and filters to get a complete picture of the campaign performance parameters that matter to each team, app or business.

Activity + Retention Insights: Mix and match different KPIs such as activity and retention in a single Pivot to find the optimal mix of marketing-driven user acquisition vs. existing user retargeting.

Numerous brand advertisers, marketers and developers took part in the Pivot beta program, including The Telegraph, Gett, SkyScanner and more. Pivot by AppsFlyer is now available as a premium feature to all AppsFlyer customers.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer's technology is found on 98 percent of the world's smartphones, making it the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing data analytics. Data-driven marketers rely on AppsFlyer for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow their mobile business. AppsFlyer's platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering mobile marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments. With AppsFlyer's NativeTrack™ Attribution, Marketing Analytics Data, OneLink's Deep linking capabilities and the Active Fraud Suite featuring DeviceRank, AppsFlyer is the go-to resource for the most successful mobile apps in the world. Trusted by Facebook, Google, Twitter, Snap Inc., Tencent, HBO, Playtika, Waze, Alibaba, Kayak, Activision and 12,000+ other leading brands and partners, AppsFlyer has 12 global offices to support every app marketer around the world. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.