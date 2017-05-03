AppSwarm Announces Launch of Mobile Zombie Game 'Dead Uncleansed' in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - AppSwarm, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SWRM), a company that focuses on the acquisition and development of application-based technologies, announces the launch of its Mobile Zombie Game 'Dead Uncleansed' in the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store. You can download and play the games here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yamyammobile.deaduncleansed&hl=en

Ron Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm commented, "We are very pleased about the launch of our exciting new mobile game 'Dead Uncleansed. Not only will this game add to our already profitable operations, but it may also open the door for a series of new games under the Dead Uncleansed brand name." Further, Ron stated, "According to Newzoo, Mobile Gaming is the most lucrative gaming segment with smartphone and tablet gaming growing 19% year on year reaching $46.1 billion, claiming 42% of the market. In 2020, mobile gaming will represent more than half of the total games market. The rapid growth of this opportunity will keep our company and developers moving as quickly as possible to maintain the ongoing release of new products."

Dead Uncleansed is a "Tower Defense" game set in a near future world where an evil dictator has manufactured and released a virus. The virus is turning the "infected" into evil zombies that are hell-bent on destruction and killing everything in their path. You possess the ability to place tactical units in their way as you battle from your town, across a seaport, through a forest and finally into a military base where an antidote is being worked on.

There are 12 "ordinary" zombies and 4 boss zombies. Among the 12 ordinaries, there is a Zombie Assault Vehicle unit, which is capable of destroying existing towers. Each tower has 5 upgrades from level 1 to level 5. Each upgrade increases range, fire rate and damage to the towers. Players buy upgrades with gold coins, which may be obtained as in-app purchases to ease the upgrade process.

Exclusive Publication Rights

AppSwarm holds the exclusive worldwide distribution and publication rights to the mobile game "Dead Uncleansed" on the iOS and Android formats, and also holds the first right of refusal for publication of future games using this brand. This could, upon the successful launch of this first app, set the stage for an ongoing series of new follow up mobile games, potentially incorporating augmented technology, under the 'Dead Uncleansed' brand name.

Share Structure

As of April 2017, the Company has roughly 50 million common shares issued and outstanding, and is traded under the ticker symbol "SWRM"

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc. is a technology development and incubation company focused on accelerating the development of mobile applications and technology, fast-tracking product to market. AppSwarm partners with application developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchase agreements.

