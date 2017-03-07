AppSwarm Corp Acquires PDF Document Scanner App

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - AppSwarm, Corp ( OTC PINK : SWRM), a company that focuses on the acquisition and development of application-based technologies, has announced the purchase of a PDF document scanner application from Technosys.

Technosys is one of most diverse providers of professional technical services, offering full-spectrum support to industrial, commercial, and government clients across multiple markets. Their services include Custom Software Development Services, eGovernance and eCommerce Solutions, Engineering & Design Services, Offshore web Programming Services, Capacity Building and Human Resource Management, and Public-Private Partnership Development.

IS THAT A SCANNER IN YOUR POCKET?

Camera Scanner is a pdf document scanner app that turns your mobile device into a portable scanner. Scans are saved to your device as images or PDFs. Also share them by:

- Save to Gallery / Camera Roll

- Facebook Share

- Email as PDF document or Image file

This PDF document scanner app has all the BIG features you need:

* Zoom on tap to precisely select page edges

* Scan in colorful, grayscale, or black & white

* Can be used in office, school, home and anywhere else you want

* PDF Scanner is optimized to run very fast.

* Universal - a single app that works on phone and tablet too!

OCR (Image to Text)

PDF document scanner app lets you convert your image into editable text. It's a camera scanner to text converter feature available for free.

To download and learn more about this app please go to https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pdf-document-scanner-app-with-ocr/id1205394325

Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Inc., stated, "This pdf document scanner app can scan documents, photos, receipts, reports, or just about anything. This app is lightning fast and gorgeously designed for both phone and tablet. It's an incredibly powerful mobile scanner with easy camera document scanning. We will be making some additional tweaks to the app so it will perform even better, as well as use our proprietary marketing tools to gain more downloads. We believe this app will be another great addition to our portfolio that can become an instant revenue generator."

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Corp. is a technology development and incubation company focused in accelerating the development of mobile applications and technology, fast-tracking product to market. AppSwarm partners with application developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchase agreements.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/appswarm

DISCLOSURES: "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.