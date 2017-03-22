AppSwarm Corp Announces Launch of New Ecommerce Website

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - AppSwarm, Corp ( OTC PINK : SWRM), a company that focuses on the acquisition and development of application-based technologies, has announced the launch of its in-house developed ecommerce website, Urban Bamboo Designs (www.urbanbamboodesigns.com).

Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Corp stated, "We are excited to see the launch of our first ecommerce site. This site was developed in-house and is already producing revenue. We are pleased to say we will be announcing more sites soon. Some of these sites are acquisitions of well established companies and some we will develop in-house within sectors that we believe to have great revenue potential."

As mentioned before, US e-commerce sales are at a current level of only 8.40% of retail sales, up from 8.10% last quarter. AppSwarm management sees an opportunity to apply its current business model to this burgeoning sector.

Reports indicate that in coming years, online sales will increase exponentially as users become more familiar and comfortable shopping from their smartphones. American online sales are slated to reach $523 billion by 2022, up 56% from $335 billion in 2015.

Mobile devices are expected to be a key driver in this growth. With smartphone models becoming larger, and wireless networks becoming faster, Forrester Research Inc. projects that online sales will grow by an average annual rate of 9.32%, amounting to an additional 26 million online retail shoppers by 2020. This equates to over 270 million online shoppers.

Why bamboo?

Bamboo is the fastest growing plant on this planet. It has been recorded growing at an amazing 47.6 inches in a 24-hour period.

Bamboo is a crucial element in the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. A grove of bamboo release 35% more oxygen than an equivalent stand of trees. Because of this, planting bamboo is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and help fight global warming.

Bamboo is a viable replacement for wood. It can be harvested in 3-5 years versus 10-20 for most softwoods. It can outyield pine 6 to 1 in biomass production. It is also one of the strongest building materials with a tensile strength of 28,000 psi. To help give you an idea how much this is, mild steel measures 23,000 psi.

It is a great soil conservation tool. It greatly reduces erosion with a sum of stem flow rate and canopy intercept of 25%. This dramatically reduces rain run-off, preventing massive soil erosion and making it very earth friendly.

Bamboo can be eaten (new shoots), made into fiber for clothing, it can be used in concrete reinforcement, in can provide great livestock feed with the foliage being up to 22% protein, it can be machined into numerous forms of lumber, etc.

Bamboo can also tolerate extreme conditions that most plants cannot. It was actually the first plant to re-green after the atomic blast in Hiroshima in 1945.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc. is a technology development and incubation company focused in accelerating the development of mobile applications and technology, fast-tracking product to market. AppSwarm partners with application developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchase agreements.

