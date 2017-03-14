AppSwarm Corp Announces Revenue for the Fiscal Year of 2016

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - AppSwarm Corp ( OTC PINK : SWRM), a company that focuses on the acquisition and development of application-based technologies, announced today its Revenue for the fiscal year of December 31, 2016 and Revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2017.

Company Management of AppSwarm, Inc. stated, "We worked hard last year to accomplish the goal of eliminating a majority of our debt as well as to generate revenues, and we accomplished both. AppSwarm had $589,000.00 in revenues and as discussed in previous press, we were also able to reduce well over $500,000 in corporate debt from our books. This has allowed us to enter 2017 with the momentum to complete a synergistic merger or acquisition in E-commerce, health & education technologies, or other related areas. As well, we are focused on the continued growth of current in-house software development platforms and the application incubation/acceleration program. Additionally, this gives us the liberty of developing in-house virtual reality products and platforms. We are very excited to be announcing many impressive deals in the upcoming weeks and months."

The AppSwarm Officers and Directors further stated they expect revenue and net operating profit growth in 2017. The revenue growth is dependent upon the quantity of software apps that will be in production this year and the successful completion of one of the acquisition discussions now in place.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Corp. is a technology development and incubation company focused in accelerating the development of mobile applications and technology, fast-tracking product to market. AppSwarm partners with application developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchase agreements.

