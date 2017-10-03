AppSwarm, Inc. Announces Joint Venture with Last-Mile Delivery Firm Estorerunner

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - AppSwarm, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SWRM), a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps, is pleased to announce its partnership with "last-mile" delivery company Estorerunner, a nationally franchised on-demand delivery service for local grocery stores and pharmacies.

"Last mile" pertains to the movement of people and/or goods from a transportation hub to a customer's home. The demand for web-based applications and on-demand personalized delivery is reaching unprecedented levels, positioning last-mile delivery as a vital component of modern supply chain management.

Estorerunner utilizes a franchise strategy to optimize the last-mile delivery model, and continuously seeks ways to improve consumer convenience, time savings, and on-demand value. The next-generation delivery service currently employs a full suite of user convenience tools, and with the help of AppSwarm, Estorerunner plans to consolidate these tools into one convenient, consumer-friendly app.

Per the joint venture, AppSwarm will provide all technical support to launch, and will continue to maintain the tech side of the business. Estorerunner will use best-efforts to grow its business operation and franchises.

"We are very excited to partner with AppSwarm to utilize its software platform for the management of our delivery and payment process. The development of this proprietary application will further streamline our business model. Having a real-time tracking system for customers, drivers, and payment processing all in an easy to use app, will have a dramatic impact when it comes to efficiency. The two features we are the most excited about will be the ability to track orders in real-time like an Uber app, and the robust customer loyalty program, which we know will dramatically increase customer retention and enhance our fast-track growth program," states Gary Chatman, CEO of Estorerunner.

Estorerunner (https://sameday-delivery.myvolusion.com/) �levels the playing field for local retailers by utilizing the local infrastructure, technological advancements, and a strong commitment to "shop local." According to Statista, the order value of same-day delivery merchandise is projected to reach $3.35 billion in the U.S. in 2017, a dramatic increase from $0.1 billion recorded in 2014. The online grocery space for same-day delivery is also heading for a tremendous growth spurt starting in 2018, as reported by Consumer Reports.

Estorerunner is positioned to cater to this growing trend, as consumers migrate toward last-mile delivery, putting local retailers under pressure to push the value curve by offering personalized delivery options.

The Estorerunner business model operates from a utilities e-commerce platform that promotes ownership of the territory, development in the territory to include system-wide designed benchmarks. These franchisees are preferably locally owned, focused, and work to support, enhance and grow the local merchant marketing strategy.

About AppSwarm

We develop and publish mobile gaming apps, with a focus on accelerating the development of free to play mobile games and fast-track them to market. We partner with game developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchases through our publicly-traded company on the OTC Markets, ticker SWRM. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.comwww.App-Swarm.com, or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/AppSwarmFacebook (Facebook.com/AppSwarm) or Twitter twitter.com/AppSwarmTwitter.com/AppSwarm

Disclosures

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.