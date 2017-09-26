AppSwarm, Inc. is Developing Last-Mile Delivery Application Management Platform

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - AppSwarm, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SWRM), a technology development and incubation acceleration company that partners with app developers, and develops and publishes mobile apps, is pleased to announce the in-house development of its proprietary "last-mile" delivery app platform for management and implementation needs that create highly enhanced efficiencies.

Ron Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Inc., stated, "We are very excited to be completing this proprietary platform that creates much more efficient operations and management support. The 'last-mile' sector is growing at a pace that is nearly incomprehensible and we are focused on offering solutions that make growth in this sector easier and more efficient thru multiple technology platforms for businesses looking to solve very complicated logistics issues. Stay tuned for future releases as we will continue to give details on contracts and partnerships with cutting-edge companies and outside-the-box delivery methodologies."

Web-based and application customers need personalized delivery alternatives and the demand for personalized delivery has never been so high. Nowadays, people have no time to waste. Their schedules are full and they want the services to adapt to them, not the contrary.

Almost half of online shoppers declare they would be ready to pay an extra amount for the possibility to have their package delivered during evenings or on the weekends.

This is now possible thanks to new startups ready to fill the gap and revolutionize the last mile delivery concept. They are providing new last mile delivery services like gathering your online customers' orders and letting them choose the date and time they want them to be delivered directly to their home, after regular evening working hours. ~ Source: ECN The 1st Global E-Commerce Community

Further, last-mile delivery, especially of parcels, has recently received lots of attention in the media and from investors. The cost of global parcel delivery, excluding pickup, line-haul, and sorting, amounts to about EUR 70 billion, with China, Germany, and the United States accounting for more than 40 percent of the market. And, not only is the market large, it's also highly dynamic, with growth rates in 2015 of between 7 and 10 percent in mature markets (such as Germany and the United States) and upwards of 100 percent in developing markets. The biggest driver of this growth, not surprisingly, is e-commerce, which has shifted market share from the B2B to the B2C segment. ~ Source: McKinsey&Company

