AppTech Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - AppTech Corp. ( OTC PINK : APCX) today announces that it will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, March 30th, 2017 at 10am PST. The meeting will be held in person at the Holiday Inn Carlsbad - Horizon East Conference Hall, located at 2725 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009. Conference call details will also be provided to shareholders who wish to participate telephonically upon request. Please contact Investor Relations at the contact number below for further details.

Only AppTech shareholders of record as shown on AppTech's register of members as of the close of business on Friday, March 17th, 2017, are entitled to notice of, the annual meeting or any adjournment thereof.

For more information about AppTech, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

About AppTech Corp.

AppTech Corp is a technology company providing remote IT support, cloud services, & payment processing for businesses. The company is focused on developing innovative mobile technology to enhance its core business offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.