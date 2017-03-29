AppTech Announces Changes in Management and Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - AppTech Corp. ( OTC PINK : APCX) today announces several changes in its management and Board of Directors. Mickey Gross, a significant shareholder of AppTech and CEO of Crossfire Marketing Group, will replace Steven Cox as Chief Executive Officer as Mr. Cox gave his notice of resignation as CEO and a Director of the company at last week's monthly Board of Directors meeting.

"As a significant investor and longtime shareholder of the company, I look forward to my new role with AppTech to generate revenue and increase shareholder value," says Mr. Gross. "There are many immediate opportunities ahead that will help to grow the company to where it needs to be and sustain profitability in the long-term."

Bobby Bedi, a shareholder and CEO of RockOn I.T., a digital marketing company, and ArrowBits, a global mobile app development company, has been appointed President and a Director of the company.

"I'm looking forward to serving AppTech and its shareholders. We will achieve growth by implementing fundamental strategies to add value for our clients and accelerate revenue for the company," says Mr. Bedi. "I believe it is critical to expand AppTech's reach into international markets and we intend to do just that."

The appointments follow several other resignations including Michael Warren as Chief Operations Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and a Director who resigned due to a conflict with a company he acquired in the financial services sector; as well as both Robert Frady and Robert Stevens as independent members of the Board of Directors.

Gary Wachs (Chief Financial Officer), Christopher Williams, and Luke D'Angelo (Chairman of the Board) will remain as Directors of the company.

For more information about AppTech, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

About AppTech Corp.

AppTech Corp is a technology company providing remote IT support, cloud services, & payment processing for businesses. The company is focused on developing innovative mobile technology to enhance its core business offerings.

