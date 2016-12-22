AppTech Board Appoints CEO and COO

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Financial technology company AppTech Corp. ( OTC PINK : APCX) announces that the AppTech Board of Directors has appointed Steven Cox as the new President & Chief Executive Officer and Michael Warren as Interim Chief Operating Officer & Chief Strategy Officer, effective as of its regularly scheduled meeting on December 8, 2016. Mr. Cox, who has been AppTech's President for the last 3 and a half years, replaces Luke D'Angelo who will remain as Chairman of the Board and Chief Investment Officer.

"Mr. Cox has been instrumental in shaping our focus to drive significant performance for the company moving forward," says D'Angelo. "His values and abilities have served the company well in many capacities over the years, but none more important than his tenacity to overcome challenges. Our Board fully supports his vision and strategy to successfully lead the company into the future."

"I'm humbled for this opportunity and appreciate our Board's support and confidence," says Cox. "I'm excited to grow our team, develop innovative technology, and add significant value and profitability to our core business."

Mr. Warren has been working as an outside consultant on behalf of AppTech for the last 16 months and currently serves as Director for the company. He will now fill a critical role as Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Warren is founder of Alethia Strategic Business Solutions, an 18 year old Executive Coaching, Consulting and Organizational Development firm whose clients include Fortune 50 to 1000 companies, non-profit organizations, small to mid-range companies and startups. Prior to launching and during his tenure at ASBS, Mr. Warren served in executive roles in a wide range of industries including financial services, food & beverage, media, manufacturing, real estate and technology.

"I'm excited to work with Steve, the Board and the entire management team to continue positioning AppTech as 'the' go-to company for business technology solutions," says Warren.

AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company providing payment processing solutions for brick-and-mortar, online, and mobile businesses. The company also provides managed cloud and IT services including virtual desktop services and remote IT support. AppTech is focused on developing innovative mobile technology to enhance its core business offerings.

