AppTech Ceases Negotiations with FlowPay

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - December 21, 2016) - AppTech Corp. ( OTC PINK : APCX) has ceased all discussions with FlowPay Corporation. In 2015, AppTech and FlowPay had previously entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger whereby AppTech would acquire FlowPay, however that Agreement terminated pursuant to its terms. The parties subsequently explored the possibility of a new agreement and entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in that regard; that Memorandum also terminated pursuant to its terms. The parties attempted to revive discussions but have now mutually agreed to cease further communications at this time. The AppTech Board of Directors deems this decision to be in the best interest of AppTech Corp.

About AppTech Corp.

AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company providing payment processing solutions for brick-and-mortar, online, and mobile businesses. The company also provides managed cloud and IT services including virtual desktop services and remote IT support. AppTech is focused on developing innovative mobile technology to enhance its core business offerings.

