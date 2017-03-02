AppTech Launches RemoteNow, Secure Remote IT Support

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - AppTech Corp. ( OTC PINK : APCX) is pleased to announce the release of its secure remote IT support service product, RemoteNow. Attractively priced, RemoteNow offers anytime helpdesk support to small and medium-sized business owners who cannot afford to hire IT staff of their own or can supplement existing IT departments that may be unavailable after hours or too busy with more critical projects.

RemoteNow also offers valuable tools that support network monitoring, automated patch management (updates), and hardware inventory auditing. Each RemoteNow endpoint includes an industry-leading enterprise anti-virus software as well.

"We're excited to provide a quality service product competitively priced for any business owner to take full advantage of our technical support services," says CEO Steve Cox. "RemoteNow opens the door to our other value-added service offerings including SmartDesk, a cloud-based desktop infrastructure, and payment processing services."

For more information about RemoteNow and SmartDesk, please visit our website at www.apptechcorp.com.

About AppTech Corp.

AppTech Corp is a technology company providing remote IT support, cloud services, & payment processing for businesses. The company is focused on developing innovative mobile technology to enhance its core business offerings.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lhVPd68GLQ