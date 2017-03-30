AppTech Partners with Digital Marketing and Mobile App Development Companies

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - AppTech Corp. ( OTC PINK : APCX) today announces a strategic partnership with RockOn I.T., a digital marketing company, and its subsidiary ArrowBits, an innovative mobile app and software development company that provides a full range of customized software development services for brands and businesses globally. AppTech will now provide digital marketing and software development services to its clients and will integrate its payment technology and services into the new and existing network of mobile apps developed by ArrowBits.

"From the moment I was first introduced to the company, I believed AppTech should be in the business of developing mobile apps," says Bobby Bedi, CEO of RockOn I.T., ArrowBits, and recently appointed President and Director of AppTech. "Now AppTech can deliver this added value to new and existing clients and generate additional revenue. This partnership is very much a natural fit."

For more information about AppTech, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

For more information about RockOn I.T. and ArrowBits, please visit www.rockonit.com and www.arrowbits.com.

About AppTech Corp.

AppTech Corp. is a technology company providing remote IT support, cloud services, & payment processing for businesses. The company is focused on developing innovative mobile technology to enhance its core business offerings.

About RockOn I.T.

RockOn I.T. is a global digital service provider that crafts intuitive digital solutions for end-users. Our experienced team leverages development processes, designs, and software technologies which best suit our clients' needs.

About ArrowBits

ArrowBits is an innovative mobile app and software development company that provides a full range of customized software development services for brands and businesses globally. With some of the brightest minds and most talented individuals in the industry, ArrowBits is committed to delivering outstanding results for all clients -- utilizing technology, innovation, creativity, and the most effective digital marketing techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

