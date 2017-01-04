Appulse Corporation: Reporting the Granting of Stock Options

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - Appulse Corporation ("Appulse" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:APL) today reported the granting of an aggregate of 466,000 options to purchase common shares of the Corporation at a price of $.14 per share. The majority of the options were issued to holders of options that expired December 5, 2016. The options are exercisable over a five-year term. 200,000 of these options were issued to Directors of the Corporation.

About Appulse

Through its subsidiaries, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc., Rolyn Oilfield Services Inc., and Design Machining Unlimited Inc., Appulse specializes in the sales, servicing and refurbishing of centrifuge equipment, serving both domestic and international markets, and offers full service industrial machining. The Corporation continues to pursue expansion to its product base and geographic markets, in addition to adopting a program of controlled acquisitions complementing its current activities.

Further information on Appulse and its subsidiaries can be obtained through the Corporation's website at www.appulsecorp.net and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.