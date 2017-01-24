Apricorn Announces Aegis Secure Key 3z Hardware-Encrypted Flash Drive and Aegis Configurator

Software-Free USB Memory Key Delivers an Enhanced Feature Set and FIPS-Level Security at Entry-Level Pricing

POWAY, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced the release of the Aegis Secure Key 3z hardware encrypted flash drive (patent pending) and the Aegis Configurator (patent pending). Building on the success of its predecessor (the Aegis Secure Key 3.0), the Aegis Secure Key 3z is a feature-rich USB drive that includes FIPS-level security while eliminating vulnerabilities found in software-managed systems. It also enables security professionals in the most regulated industries -- such as banking, government, education, legal and healthcare -- to configure and deploy multiple devices simultaneously with the new Aegis Configurator.

Offering the most advanced data protection, the new Aegis Secure Key 3z flash drive offers top-level security innovation (FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation pending) at lower costs and smaller form factor than available before. Combined with the Aegis Configurator, the Aegis Secure Key 3z flash drive provides a seamless workflow for secure storage rollouts. This includes an ability to shut down the configuration pathway via firmware residing on the device, eliminating the ability to reopen the pathway via software. This "locking the door from the inside" approach eliminates the threat of unauthorized access to the device's authentication settings via the USB port.

The Aegis Configurator is Apricorn's accompanying Windows-based software package that allows 10 or more compatible Aegis Secure Devices to be set up and configured simultaneously. Beyond being exponentially faster than configuring an Apricorn device by hand, the configurator also introduces a host of new features. Automatic random PIN generation, programmable maximum PIN length, master profile creation and storage, and the ability to reformat and pre-load data onto drives at the time of configuration are just a few of the new tools introduced in the configurator launch.

"The 3z is our third-generation Secure USB flash drive and has the improved features, functionality and componentry you would expect to see from Apricorn. Following the established trend in electronics, the 3z is also smaller and less expensive than its predecessors," said Mike McCandless, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Apricorn. "Combined with the introduction of the Aegis Configurator, we have created an eco-system that simplifies deployment and access to the many device features, without sacrificing our software-free approach or security."

The Aegis Secure Key 3z is Apricorn's most feature-rich device to date and (like all Apricorn secure drives) is software-free, eliminating annual license fees, software updates, and platform compatibility issues.

Aegis Secure Key 3z Features:

Military-grade 256-bit AES XTS hardware encryption

Aegis Configurator Compatibility

Programmable Minimum PIN length

Auto-Lock feature - Automatically locks after a predetermined period of inactivity

Drive Reset feature - Allows for redeployment after wiping drive's data

Embedded Keypad for host-free authentication

User Forced Enrollment

Recovery PINs

Programmable Brute Force

Lock Override mode - Ignores re-enumeration signals to be compatible with virtual machines

Key Press Indicator - optional mode to show when a key has been pressed

Self-destruct feature - Designate a self-destruct PIN to wipe and reset the device

3-Year Limited Warranty

Aegis Configurator Features:

Configures 10 or More Devices Simultaneously

Create, Edit, and Store Master Profiles

Random PIN Generator

Programmable Min / Max PIN Length

Drive Reformatting / File Upload

Log File of Device Settings, Recovery PINs, User PINs

FIPS 140-2 Validation (pending)

Availability

The Aegis Secure Key 3z is available immediately in a variety of sizes, including: 8GB ($79), 16GB ($99), 32GB ($129), and 64GB ($159). It is available from most online retailers and at www.apricorn.com.

About Apricorn

Headquartered in Poway, California, Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to the most prominent companies in the categories of finance, healthcare, education, and government throughout North America, Canada and EMEA. Apricorn products have become the standard for myriad data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.