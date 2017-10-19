Apricorn Announces Full Compatibility Between the Aegis Configurator and their Entire Keypad-Authenticated Secure Product Line

Apricorn's Aegis Configurator Now Simplifies Setup and Deployment of Their Most Popular Hardware-Encrypted USB Storage Devices

POWAY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced the release of the Aegis Configurator for IT professionals in highly regulated industries including banking, government, education, legal and healthcare. The configurator simultaneously sets up multiple Apricorn encrypted external drives in a matter of seconds and provides the ability to create and save an infinite number of master profile settings that can be used over and over for future device configurations.

Initially, the Aegis Configurator was compatible only with the Aegis Secure Key 3z, which was released concurrently with the Configurator in January 2017. Based on the positive response from early adopters and independent evaluators of the initial release, effective Sept 1, 2017, all of Apricorn's keypad-authenticated secure devices can be set up using the Aegis Configurator, saving time and money for deployments of any size.

"Beyond being exponentially faster than manually configuring devices, the Aegis Configurator also generates a secure log file capturing the settings of individual devices at time of setup," said Paul Brown, president of Apricorn. "We've developed these new capabilities with speed and ease of use in mind to address the challenges of today's overly stretched IT teams."

The Aegis Configurator is compatible with the following products:

Aegis Secure Key 3z (first device to be configurable)

Aegis Secure Key 3.0 (highest storage capacity in class at 480GB)

Aegis Padlock 3.0 (Apricorn's original encrypted device, redesigned)

Aegis Fortress 3.0 (FIPS validated)

Aegis Padlock DT and DT FIPS (desktop high-capacity drives up to 10TB storage)

Padlock SSD (compatibility coming online in 4Q)

Standard features shared by all Aegis Configurator compatible devices:

Separate Administrator and User Modes for added convenience.

Admin Forced Enrollment: Unique PIN must be established at setup which eliminates factory default PIN vulnerability.

User Forced Enrollment: Administrator can program device at setup requiring user to establish a unique PIN upon first use.

Programmable PIN Lengths: Administrator designates minimum and maximum PIN Lengths (7-16 characters) to increase password complexity.

Data Recovery PINs

Lock Override Mode: Option that suspends device lock function during USB port re-enumeration.

Brute-Force Defense: Select the number of consecutive invalid PIN attempts permitted (4-20) before crypto-erase.

Unattended Auto Lock: Programmable length of time of inactivity permitted before drive locks itself.

Self-Destruct PIN: When programmed and activated, performs a crypto-erase and becomes new access PIN.

LED Key Press Indicator: Option that visually confirms successful button presses with blinking LEDs.

The Aegis Configurator is available online for $99.

About Apricorn

Headquartered in Poway, California, Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to the most prominent companies in the categories of finance, healthcare, education, and government throughout North America, Canada and EMEA. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for a myriad of data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.