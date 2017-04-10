April 30, It's International Jazz Day in Montreal: The 3rd Edition During Montreal 375 Anniversary

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Les Belles Soirées and La Vitrine Culturelle are once again supporting the International Jazz Day in Montreal. April 30 is becoming Montreal's annual rendezvous to celebrate jazz. This global event, designated by UNESCO, will be the 3rd edition for Montreal during the city's 375 anniversary. In this upcoming event, Divertissement Mercier booking agency will showcase some of Montreal's musical treasures.

The event will be held Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm at Maison de la culture Côte-des-Neiges (see address below). The artist lineup is as follows:

A double bill concert with:

In a grande Montreal premiere of the project "SWINGIN with OSCAR PETERSON', Rémi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble in a tribute to the well-known Canadian artist Oscar Peterson. Saxophonist Rémi Bolduc, originally from Saint-Hyacinthe and now living in Montreal, will be accompanied by pianist Taurey Butler, by double bassist Fraser Hollins, and by drummer Dave Laing. Bolduc has realized nine jazz albums. For the previous Bolduc project Tribute to Dave Brubeck, the saxophonist was the winner of the Prix Opus 2016 for "Concert of the year", and nominated for "Album of the year" at the Prix Opus 2016, and ADISQ 2015 (The Québec Association for the Recording, Concert and Video Industries). His latest project, Swingin' with Oscar, is currently touring across Canada.

Vocalist from Gaspésie, Aurélia O'Leary, whom we used to watch on the French music show, Taratata, and winner of the Crest Jazz Festival competition. She was the first part of one of the legendary Henri Salvador concerts. At this year's International Jazz Day Montreal concert, Aurélia will be accompanied by drummer Greg Ritchie, by double bassist Fraser Hollins, and by pianist Paul Shrofel.

In addition, the evening will feature an exhibition of jazz-inspired photos by Montreal photographer Jean-Pierre Dubé, starting at 6 pm.

Why this 3rd International Jazz Day in Montreal during the 375 Montréal anniversary?

Because, as said by author John Gilmore: « For almost half a century, more jazz was made in Montreal than anywhere else in Canada. ».

Because in the words of Irina Bokova, Director-General of UNESCO: «In times of change and uncertainty, we need the spirit of jazz more than ever before, to bring people - especially young women and men - together, to nurture freedom and dialogue, to create new bridges of respect and understanding, for greater tolerance and cooperation." This resonates Miles Davis' assertion that "music isn't about competition, but about cooperation, doing shit together and fitting in.» - United Nations

We invite the public to join us in celebrating this global event. Please remember to use the hashtags #jazzday #jazzdaymtl and #375MTL in your social networks when commenting on this event!