April 30, It's International Jazz Day in Montreal: The 3rd Edition During Montreal 375 Anniversary

April 10, 2017 15:42 ET
MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Les Belles Soirées and La Vitrine Culturelle are once again supporting the International Jazz Day in Montreal. April 30 is becoming Montreal's annual rendezvous to celebrate jazz. This global event, designated by UNESCO, will be the 3rd edition for Montreal during the city's 375 anniversary. In this upcoming event, Divertissement Mercier booking agency will showcase some of Montreal's musical treasures.
The event will be held Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm at Maison de la culture Côte-des-Neiges (see address below). The artist lineup is as follows:
A double bill concert with:
Why this 3rd International Jazz Day in Montreal during the 375 Montréal anniversary?
Because, as said by author John Gilmore: « For almost half a century, more jazz was made in Montreal than anywhere else in Canada. ».
Because in the words of Irina Bokova, Director-General of UNESCO: «In times of change and uncertainty, we need the spirit of jazz more than ever before, to bring people - especially young women and men - together, to nurture freedom and dialogue, to create new bridges of respect and understanding, for greater tolerance and cooperation." This resonates Miles Davis' assertion that "music isn't about competition, but about cooperation, doing shit together and fitting in.» - United Nations
We invite the public to join us in celebrating this global event. Please remember to use the hashtags #jazzday #jazzdaymtl and #375MTL in your social networks when commenting on this event!
Source :Alain Mercier514.802.2400info@divertissementmercier.comwww.jazzday.com / #jazzday /www.divertissementmercier.com / #jazzdaymtl
