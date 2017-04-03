April Issue of The Canadian Business Journal Now Available

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - The April issue of The Canadian Business Journal is available at www.cbj.ca. Click here to enter the publication directly. Click "Full Screen" on the navigation pane for optimal viewing.

This month's cover story looks at the natural resources sector and its expected rebound throughout the rest of 2017. We also hear from Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr, who delivered an address at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. Another reason for optimism in the sector is the recent U.S. government approval of the Keystone XL pipeline project.

Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board submitted an exclusive article to CBJ on how Canada-U.S. regulatory cooperation benefits both countries while Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director of Economic, Financial and Tax Policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, looks at the recent federal budget and provides his take on what it means.

Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski offers up his knowledge on understanding financial provider lending covenants while Melonie Dodaro lets readers know how to market to different generations on social media.

In our Business in Action Section we have a number of comprehensive corporate profiles including: Equinix Canada, Atrium Mortgage Corporation, APG-Neuros, the City of Brantford, Integrity Home and Cottage, Tulloch Engineering, Darmani, Westlock Terminals and the Automotive Industries Association of Canada. There is all of that and much more in this edition.

