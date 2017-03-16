Aprimo Acquires ADAM Software, Bringing Best in Class Digital Asset Management to Marketing Operations -- an Industry First

Marketers gain the unique ability to manage and execute the full content asset lifecycle -- from creation to distribution across all channels -- on a single platform

CHICAGO, IL and GHENT, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Aprimo, marketing operations pioneer and category leader, announced today it has acquired ADAM Software, a leading global provider of enterprise-class Digital Asset Management (DAM) software solutions. ADAM will integrate directly into Aprimo's platform, bringing customers the industry's first and only marketing operations solution capable of handling both the production and publication of content -- a critical process for quickly bringing rich media to market and creating world-class customer experiences at scale.

The new battleground for marketers is the customer experience. Marketers face the ever-evolving challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations across a sea of online and offline touchpoints. The marketing organization is at the intersection, tasked with providing engaging experiences on time in the customer's preferred channel. To win the customer from the competition, not only do marketers need speed and agility, they must create and deliver unprecedented experiences.

By combining Aprimo with ADAM's Smart Content Hub™, a marketing professional now has the enhanced ability to transform raw content into smart content and automate the distribution of higher quality assets into the market, while accelerating time-to-market through collaborative annotations and review cycles.

"Our merger with ADAM will further expand our marketing asset management solutions and enable us to offer a complete enterprise-class content solution. The combination creates a robust platform that addresses the growing content needs of marketers worldwide, with the strategic planning, intelligent workflow, and insights offered through Aprimo," said John Stammen, CEO of Aprimo. "As a leader in marketing operations, we are firmly committed to bringing the best-in-class marketing hub to CMOs and empowering their teams to have one place to go for the visibility and agility they need to get richer content and campaigns in market -- on plan and across all channels. This acquisition directly supports that commitment."

Given that Aprimo and ADAM share similar marketing strategies and an overlapping client base of some of the world's most prominent brands, this acquisition is a natural segue to creating an unprecedented end-to-end solution built on years of strategic partnership, joint product development and an existing product integration.

"We are incredibly proud to broaden our portfolio of products to become the platform of reference for CMOs and to transform how brands intelligently engage with their audiences," said Pieter Casneuf, CEO of ADAM. "With our existing partnership, we've already seen significant customer adoption and success. This combination significantly expands our global footprint and our relationships with customers and partners. We couldn't be more excited to combine forces with Team Aprimo."

Inclusive of the acquisition is ADAM's subsidiary company, Van Gennep, home to the PublishingNow! product, which will serve as a key creative production and fulfillment solution for the Aprimo portfolio. Casneuf will assume the role as SVP & General Manager of Aprimo Smart Content Solutions. In addition, the rest of the ADAM team will join the company, bringing their leadership and deep knowledge in content and asset management, and strong customer and partner relationships.

About Aprimo

Aprimo is a category-leading marketing operations platform that frees marketers and their teams to focus on smart marketing by managing the five essentials: planning, spending, creation, distribution and performance. Aprimo's comprehensive suite improves time-to-market and maximizes a company's marketing investment to drive revenue. Aprimo is headquartered in Chicago, with global R&D and customer support in Indianapolis, and international operations based in London. For more information visit www.aprimo.com.

About ADAM

ADAM Software is a leader in empowering enterprises to manage digital assets and product information. Our Smart Content Hub™ is used by global brands to create, manage and distribute content for world class omnichannel customer experiences. Our customers include LEGO, IKEA, Adidas, Philips, Home Depot, Mary Kay and Luxottica/Oakley among others. Visit www.adamsoftware.net to learn more.

