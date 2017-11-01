Aprimo Among Vendors Included in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Landscape by Independent Research Firm

Strong capabilities across all 8 categories and noted for "enterprise breadth and depth of its scalable and modular MRM offering"

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Aprimo, a global leader in enterprise marketing operations technology and Digital Asset Management, has been included among marketing resource management (MRM) vendors in a new report released by Forrester Research, Inc., a leading global research and advisory firm, titled Vendor Landscape: Marketing Resource Management, Oct. 20, 2017.

Based on capabilities and coverage among MRM vendors, Aprimo was one of only four companies recognized with strong capabilities across all 8 categories. The report noted that marketers should consider Aprimo for the "enterprise breadth and depth of its scalable and modular MRM offering, as well as its integrations with enterprise resource planning software (ERP) (Oracle and SAP Hybris) and EMSS (Adobe and Salesforce)." Aprimo Digital Asset Management (formerly ADAM Software) was also named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q3 2016, the only such vendor profiled in the MRM landscape report to receive that recognition.

Marketing resource management (MRM) is a conflation of enterprise marketing technology (EMT) components that manage financial planning, content production, brand compliance, and even human alignment.1

"We think Forrester's view on the marketing resource management landscape provides great insights into the transformations today's marketers are faced with," said Michael Lummus, Senior Director, Product Marketing & Strategy at Aprimo. "We are excited for Aprimo to be recognized by Forrester and believe this validates the importance of our marketing operations technology and the growing need for offerings that can flex and scale to address customer centricity and the complexities of digitally managing the supply chain."

The report categorizes solution providers that address the most common MRM use cases and provides recommendations for businesses considering MRM investments. The report also explores the changing MRM landscape for businesses in the throes of digital transformation.

As MRM continues to evolve, marketers are in need of solutions that take them from start to finish. Furthermore, while most players in the MRM market are relatively niche providers, Aprimo is a dominant player with revenues over $80 million, spanning verticals like consumer goods, financial services, technology, life sciences, retail, manufacturing and telecommunications. The report also cites Aprimo customers such as Bank of America, Dell, and DICK'S Sporting Goods, and lists Aprimo among a few vendors with strong diverse native and partner capabilities to address marketing operations, as cited in the report.

Furthermore, according to the Vendor Landscape: Marketing Resource Management, Forrester Research, Inc. Oct. 20, 2017 report, "The Aprimo Marketing Operations Hub provides an extensive MRM portfolio with modules for financial management, planning and optimization, marketing productivity, DAM, distributed marketing, and cross-channel campaign management (CCCM)."

Aprimo was recently included in the Vendor Landscape: Product Information Management (PIM), Q3 2017. The report introduces digital business leaders to the modern PIM landscape as well as the vendors whose solutions empower teams to tell product stories across a constellation of touchpoints.

The full Forrester Vendor Landscape: Marketing Resource Management report can be downloaded here.

About Aprimo

Aprimo's performance driven Marketing Operations and Digital Asset Management technology gives marketers the advantage to govern and grow their brand. Aprimo delivers the advantage with its innovative Marketing Operations Hub. We allow marketers to manage budgets, data, people, and content throughout the ideation, workflow and campaign delivery of the brand experience while maximizing provable ROI. For more information visit www.aprimo.com.

1. https://www.forrester.com/report/Rethink+Your+Approach+To+MRM/-/E-RES135764