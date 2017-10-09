Aprimo Announces Further Innovation in AI and Ecosystem Integrations for Digital Asset Management Platform

Category-leading DAM solution offers enhanced AI-powered auto-tagging, providing marketers instant value and full support in the cloud

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Aprimo, the global provider of digital asset management and marketing operations solutions, today announced its category-leading Aprimo Digital Asset Management (ADAM) offers enhanced AI-powered auto-tagging to improve consistency, scalability and ease of use among digital content creation.

Content managers previously faced hurdles around time and inconsistencies associated with uploading and tagging meta-data manually, but Aprimo's AI-powered solution helps to overcome this major pain point with embedded artificial intelligence that recognizes elements of an image and automatically tags it upon upload.

"As the only vendor in the space marrying best-in-class digital asset management and marketing operations, Aprimo now gives marketers access to a single source for all content to enhance it, make it smarter, and available programmatically to different systems and individuals who need to access it," said John Stammen, CEO of Aprimo. "We are proud that we're helping brands succeed in today's digital-first world and are dedicated to delivering on the customer experience through the Aprimo Digital Asset Management solution."

In addition to AI-powered auto-tagging, Aprimo continues to strengthen its content hub with greater connectivity to the marketing ecosystem. As a result, customers can seamlessly deliver content to digital channels, strengthen cross functional working scenarios, reduce total cost and realize instant value.

Sitecore Connector : The enhanced Aprimo-Sitecore connector enables approved, on-brand content to easily move from Aprimo DAM into the CMS for presentation and delivery on digital channels. This also allows customers to expand the reach of Sitecore into content creation and lifecycle management, while delivering high impact assets to online and offline channels.

: The enhanced Aprimo-Sitecore connector enables approved, on-brand content to easily move from Aprimo DAM into the CMS for presentation and delivery on digital channels. This also allows customers to expand the reach of Sitecore into content creation and lifecycle management, while delivering high impact assets to online and offline channels. Adobe Creative Cloud Connector: The enhanced Adobe Creative Cloud connector allows creatives to search, access, and use assets directly within their creative environment. With the added benefit of seamless integration, synchronization and bidirectional connectivity, content creators can leverage Aprimo's version control, contextualization, enterprise collaboration and productivity.

The enhanced Adobe Creative Cloud connector allows creatives to search, access, and use assets directly within their creative environment. With the added benefit of seamless integration, synchronization and bidirectional connectivity, content creators can leverage Aprimo's version control, contextualization, enterprise collaboration and productivity. Desktop Connector: The new Aprimo DAM Desktop Connector provides an easier way for content contributors to check assets in and out of the DAM for editing, without manual file management on their desktop. Supporting both Windows and Mac operating systems, the connector automatically maps local files to assets within the DAM.

The new Aprimo DAM Desktop Connector provides an easier way for content contributors to check assets in and out of the DAM for editing, without manual file management on their desktop. Supporting both Windows and Mac operating systems, the connector automatically maps local files to assets within the DAM. Aspera Connector: With Aprimo's new integration with Aspera, an IBM company, Aprimo DAM customers can leverage proven high-speed file transfer technology to accelerate the upload and distribution of large files in today's new and existing formats, including video, 3D, and augmented reality.

"We are pleased to strengthen our existing partnership with Aprimo," said Sitecore EVP of Product Management Ryan Donovan. "Through our combined technology, marketers are better able to pull various content from Aprimo for delivery from Sitecore across all customer touchpoints, from websites, mobile, emerging channels and more. In doing so, marketers can get to market more quickly with a relevant, personalized experience."

This news follows Aprimo's recent announcement of its DAM solution, a result of its acquisition of ADAM Software earlier this year, being offered in a SaaS model. With this recent move, Aprimo's strength in DAM is married with the benefits of the cloud, offering marketers enterprise-level configurability and performance. Together, these updates bring marketers an advantage, through increased innovation and scalability to match business growth.

