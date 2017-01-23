Aprimo Announces Updated SaaS Platform for Full Connectivity and Visibility into the Entire Marketing Ecosystem

Aprimo offers CMOs single system of record with new Integration Framework and Improved Agile Marketing Experiences

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Aprimo, the leading global provider of cloud-based marketing operations software, today announced significant updates to its SaaS platform. Among these updates, Aprimo is releasing a new integration framework that enables customers to more efficiently connect their entire marketing ecosystem at scale, in addition to enhancements to its Marketing Productivity product.

Aprimo Integration Framework

Aprimo is building on its open integration framework by implementing new and expanded APIs, connectors and plugins, for system-to-system marketing process orchestration. The new integration framework offers marketers the industry's most powerful way to connect and coordinate their marketing ecosystem. As a result, organizations are experiencing accelerated velocity of campaigns and content into market, generating increased ROI from the marketing function and higher levels of revenue overall.

Next Generation Annotations Experience

Aprimo also announced new agile marketing enhancements to its Marketing Productivity product with the evolution of its next generation annotations experience. The Annotations feature now supports the ability to mark-up video files and review side-by-side annotations, plus enhanced social capabilities. The improvements to its UX provides users with greater transparency, agility and collaboration when reviewing and approving print, digital and video assets.

"CMOs are under constant pressure to deliver more at increased velocity while also demonstrating agility and proving ROI. With Aprimo, marketers are provided with best-in-class capabilities to be more agile and adaptable in today's complex digital landscape. This means producing more, higher quality campaigns to perform smarter marketing, measure effectiveness and gain more transparency across the entire marketing ecosystem," said John Stammen, CEO at Aprimo, "Aprimo is truly the marketer's system of record to connect and integrate into a unified ecosystem."

"One of our greatest challenges within Marketing is the lack of transparency and visibility initiatives across the entire department. With Aprimo, we are working toward a more simplified and streamlined operation through a single place to house all of our marketing activites and projects," said Abbie Hediger, Marketing Operations at American Eagle Outfitters, a leading specialty retailer. "As a Marketing department, we are becoming more agile and in a better place to compete in the progressively complex retail industry."

