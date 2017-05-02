Aprimo Unveils New Distributed Marketing Capabilities Empowering Brands to Better Manage and Align Localized Content to the Customer Journey

Enhancements strengthen the company's through-channel marketing automation platform with a unique combination of enterprise control, automation and visibility into campaigns

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Aprimo, a leading global provider of marketing operations, today announced significant enhancements to its through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) platform, Distributed Marketing. The latest innovations equip enterprise brands with unsurpassed levels of control, automation and enhanced visibility into return on investment (ROI) for channel marketing activities.

These new Distributed Marketing innovations build on the track record of the company previously operating under the name Revenew. Aprimo formally brought the Distributed Marketing capabilities into the company's portfolio with the acquisition and merger in 2016.

"Aprimo represents the market's most sophisticated marketing operations platform, proven with the added capabilities brought into the fold through Revenew and Digital Asset Management vendor ADAM Software," said Mark Schlief, Customer Success Director at Aprimo. "These latest enhancements to Aprimo Distributed Marketing clearly illustrate our focus on meeting specific customer needs within the dynamic technology environment."

Self-service administration of through-channel integrated campaigns

Aprimo Distributed Marketing announced new capabilities that allow corporate marketing teams to self-provision and administer campaigns and content within the platform. The new functionality empowers brands to setup and schedule multi-channel integrated campaigns--from co-branded collateral to digital advertising on microsites. As the only TCMA solution offering this level of self-provisioning and administration, Aprimo provides the added control, speed, governance and agility needed so that channel partners are equipped with the latest marketing content at the right time.

These new abilities offer brands a competitive advantage to bring campaigns to market faster. With Aprimo, brand marketers can respond to creative changes in real time, align content to the customer's journey, and gain greater control over resources -- both internally and leveraged through external agencies. The platform also scales globally so marketers can create content that is most appropriate to each regional market in terms of language, discounts and promotions, and many other aspects.

Lead nurturing and scoring capabilities accelerate lead conversion

Aprimo also announced its new Lead Nurture feature, which aligns the customer's journey through the lead stages with various content types and engagement channels (i.e. email or ad campaigns). This facilitates meaningful dialogue between the partner community and their prospects and customers at scale. It also allows brands to align content that matches each stage of the sales cycle, regardless of length or complexity.

Also available with Distributed Marketing is Lead Scoring, which increases partner engagement by offering an automated way to qualify prospects and help determine which leads partners should engage with and how to best prioritize those leads.

Built-in Business Intelligence (BI) strengthens visualization into ROI

With new levels of built-in business intelligence (BI), Aprimo users can build custom dashboards and automatically generate reports on partner community's campaign performance, exact levels of engagement, and ROI on marketing spend. Elegant visual displays also help decision making -- enabling marketing teams to adapt quickly to campaign changes to optimize ROI.

About Aprimo

Aprimo is a category-leading marketing operations platform that frees marketers and their teams to focus on smart marketing by managing the five essentials: planning, spending, creation, distribution, and performance. Aprimo's comprehensive suite improves time-to-market and maximizes a company's marketing investment to drive revenue. The Aprimo platform includes ADAM software -- the leader in empowering enterprises to manage digital assets and product information. ADAM's SmartContentHub™ is used by global brands to create, manage, and distribute content for world-class, omnichannel customer experiences. Aprimo is headquartered in Chicago, with global R&D and customer support in Indianapolis, and international operations based in London. For more information, visit www.aprimo.com.

