APT Systems Continues Toward Goals in Preparation for Future Product Releases

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - APT Systems, Inc. ( OTC PINK : APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has continued to further equity capital raising activities as the Company advances toward the release of its charting software as a precursor to the highly anticipated Intuitrader app.

Management has accepted investment capital toward the goal strategized to fund the completion of certain project developments with a combination of restricted Common shares and Preferred Series B shares.

Glenda Dowie, CEO, commented, "This is a fundamental step in our preparation to bring our trading software to market. We believe we are standing on the threshold of great developments, and anticipate that this tranche of investment capital will bolster development on our charting software establishing a surge in momentum at a time that could not be more pivotal."

The additional authorized shares are issued to empower the Company to entertain advantageous merger and acquisition possibilities, and opportunities to bring talent to the team. With majority shareholder approval, by written consent, for an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, the resulting share structure adjustment increases the number of shares of common stock authorized from 350,000,000 to 750,000,000 and Preferred Shares from 10,000,000 to 100,000,000.

The Amendment became effective on March 10, 2017 following the filing of a Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware.

APT Systems continues to move forward on discussions with various parties for investments, joint venture partnerships and software acquisitions, while continuing to build upon the founder's vision of delivering modern tools to modern traders. Management has purposed to remain transparent, as the Company regards highly the value of its loyal shareholders and the importance of communication in building a strong and successful business.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.