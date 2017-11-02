APT Systems, Inc. Accepted as Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Member

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - APT Systems, Inc. ( OTC PINK : APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce that the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance has approved the Company for membership.

Formed in 2017, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) is the world's largest open source Blockchain initiative. As Blockchain expands its impact on the future of commerce, EEA continues bringing attention to ledger technology. APT Systems is happy to support EEA's goals to connect Fortune 500 companies, tech start-ups, academics and tech vendors with Blockchain subject matter experts.

"The deployment of Ethereum Blockchain solutions is accelerating in the global marketplace," said Glenda Dowie, CEO of APT Systems, Inc. "We are excited to be a part of the initiative that will help drive enterprise Ethereum standards as well as a community of early adopters that will build the next generation of smart contracts."

We anticipate the technology will accelerate banking and trade settlements, improve transparency in supply chains and eliminate the need for third-parties by offering transaction efficiency without centralized control. Participants in the systems will also benefit from higher levels of security. EEA Members will have access to open source code and experts with global reach.

For those unfamiliar, Blockchain is the technology that allows Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies to be openly traded, anonymous, and secure. It is a master ledger or database of all transactions. This ledger contains metadata about when and how each transaction occurred, which is open to all members of a given network, and is cryptographically secured to prevent tampering.

About Ethereum: Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: Applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference. These apps run on a custom-built blockchain, an enormously powerful shared global infrastructure that can move value around and represent the ownership of property. Ethereum (ETH) has a current price of roughly $300.00 USD with a market capitalization of $28,000,000,000.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter.

