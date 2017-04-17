APT Systems, Inc. Continues Progress on Site Updates

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - APT Systems, Inc. ( OTC PINK : APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed raising equity in this current quarter ending April 30, 2017 and a Form D was filed.

Some of the proceeds are funding the charting element named kenCharts, an important component of the Intuitrader platform. We are in the process of awarding the last of the contracts to complete versions for both iOS and Android apps. We are also working on website updates that include a page to allow beta signups and software reviews.

Glenda Dowie, Chief Executive Officer, released the following statement: "We look forward to the company NovaQue Systems taking on the position of managing our legacy software, and further providing technical support and guidance for the market data feed driving the kenCharts App. We are keen to release this early app for everyone to check out and provide input."

We will be reporting on these actions and more in the subsequent events section of our upcoming 10-K filing for our year ending January 31, 2017.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.