APT Systems Inc has Retained North South Capital LLC To Assist with Strategic Acquisitions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - APT Systems, Inc. ( OTC PINK : APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement and retained North South Capital LLC to assist with locating and financing strategic acquisitions.

"We believe that now is a very good time to leverage our successes to date and take this action to help further enhance our operations and subsidiaries. Management had decided to engage North South Capital to help attract the right funding for our continuing growth through both acquisitions and product releases," stated Glenda Dowie, CEO and President of APT Systems.

The Company is aggressively moving forward with implementation of its business plans and management felt it was important that a financial partner is in place to support these business opportunities.

About North South Capital LLC: North South Capital is a boutique Investment Bank servicing Institutional and Individual clients with Equity & Debt trading, Municipal Financing, Corporate Securities Private Placements and Private Wealth Management. Under the direction of Jane Ott, CEO, North South Capital professionals bring decades of high level operating and transactional experience on Wall Street. North South Capital, LLC is a Member of FINRA and SIPC.

About APT Systems, Inc.: The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools like Kencharts and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still monitoring dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter. Management recently launched its subsidiary SNAPT Games to further facilitate long term goals.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

