APT Systems, Inc. Implements Earlier Reported Buyback Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - APT Systems, Inc. ( OTC PINK : APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce that it plans to repurchase up to 25 million shares of its common stock.

Glenda Dowie, CEO comments, "If a company undertakes to buy back its shares at a price below their intrinsic value, the buybacks can create value for existing shareholders. We are on record that management is always looking at ways to maintain and grow shareholder value."

The shares are slated for purchase in the Company's current fiscal year, which ends January 31, 2018 and accordingly was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The directors have the authority and option to extend this deadline if required.

The Company has entered into agreements with a broker to handle the buyback.

About APT Systems, Inc.: The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools like Kencharts and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still monitoring dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter. Management recently launched its subsidiary SNAPT Games, Inc. to further facilitate long term goals. First game released is Chick Chick Boom for both iOS and Android.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

