APT Systems Looks to Enhance Gaming Revenues

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - APT Systems, Inc. ( OTC PINK : APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce its expansion plans for Snapt Games, Inc. are on track with an updated release of Chick Chick Boom (Version 3.3.0) and the upcoming release of its newest game Hogg Wild (Version 1.0.0). We are pleased with player's positive feedback on Chick Chick Boom and have carried some of those thoughts and requests into our next game.

Management's previously announced plan to release 50 games over the next 3-5 years may get an immediate bump in those numbers with the signing of an Offer to Purchase an existing game portfolio. Snapt Games is now positioning itself to acquire audited collective annual revenues of $250,000 and to add more than 50 games to its intellectual property holdings to support future expansion of APT's first subsidiary. Management looks forward to this exceptional acquisition not only for the addition of active published games, but also management is acquiring tested marketing techniques and a strategic partnering.

We will be providing additional information on these developments in the near future including progress on the targeted closing date of November 30, 2017.

About APT Systems, Inc.:

APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter. Management recently launched its subsidiary SNAPT Games, Inc. to further facilitate long term goals.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

