Apto Announces Angela Tucci as New CEO

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Apto, the leading web-based commercial real estate software for brokers, today announced that it has hired Angela Tucci as chief executive officer. Tanner McGraw, Apto's founder and former CEO, will continue as chairman of the board and will take on a new role as the company's chief strategy officer.

Tucci was most recently at CA Technologies, where she served as general manager of the Agile Management business unit. She was one of the pioneers of the CRM industry in the early 1990s, and brings decades of experience as a proven leader in public and private software companies spanning a wide variety of industries. Her leadership and vision enabled those companies to boost innovation, profitability, and employee engagement.

"We're very excited for Angela to bring her experience scaling software companies to Apto," said McGraw. "She brings a lot of unique skills and insights that will help us accelerate innovation and implement processes to achieve the ambitious goals we've had in our sights since our founding." In his new role as CSO, McGraw will be responsible for Apto's long-term strategy and vision. "I'm looking forward to refocusing my attention on how to best serve brokers' needs both now and in the future."

Tucci joins Apto during a period of record growth and dramatic enhancements to its product offerings. Apto's three-year growth rate places it #30 among software companies in Inc. magazine's recently released 2017 Inc. 500 rankings. Apto has also reaffirmed its commitment to product innovation that makes brokers more efficient, releasing a new mobile app, a redesigned user interface, integrations with leading software partners, and Apto Prospect & Nurture in just the last few months.

"This company has the potential to completely transform how brokers capture new business and work their deals," said Tucci. "I'm thrilled to join Apto during such an exciting and pivotal time for the business and the industry. With our incredible people and our unwavering focus on building the best software for brokers, I have no doubt that Apto will fulfill its promise and its ambitions."

Prior to CA Technologies, Tucci held executive positions at Rally Software, Symantec, and NEON. A veteran start-up entrepreneur, she also founded two venture-backed technology companies with successful exits. She is a trustee for the Anita Borg Institute, a non-profit organization focused on the advancement of women in computing and technology. Tucci earned a master's degree in business from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in physics from Princeton University.

"We believe Apto has assembled one of the strongest SaaS executive teams in Colorado," said Blair Garrou, managing director of Mercury Fund, and a venture investor and board member of Apto. "Adding an executive with the track record and reputation of Angela to lead this team positions us well for continued rapid growth and success in the future."

