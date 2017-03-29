Apto Makes It Easier Than Ever for CRE Brokers to Be Productive on the Go With the Launch of Apto Mobile App

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Apto, the leading web-based CRM and deal management platform for commercial real estate brokers, today announced the launch of its new mobile app, available now for iOS. In designing and releasing a mobile app that is simple to use and seamlessly integrated with its desktop platform, Apto has rethought the brokerage experience from the ground up. The app is optimized for exactly what a broker needs to simplify their workflow and be more efficient in the field.

Apto Mobile solves major inefficiencies in the industry, bringing best-in-class technology to a system many brokers have called archaic and slow to evolve. The app helps users save time with easy-to-use task management features that let brokers start each day with a plan in place. Brokers can also immediately update or create property records and take photos while they're standing in front of a property. Apto Mobile helps brokers stay one step ahead by letting them view contact and property records when they get a call so they have all the relevant information right in front of them. Brokers never have to be without their most precious asset -- their database -- again.

"Brokers are frequently not at their desks -- they're out meeting clients, networking, canvassing and touring properties, often without the data or technology they have on their desktops," says Tanner McGraw, CEO of Apto. "With Apto Mobile, we're giving brokers a tool to fit their needs in the field, and building a framework for greater efficiency in the commercial real estate market."

Early users of the mobile app have found it to be hugely beneficial to their brokerage. Colliers' Brandon Geraldo notes that "it's great for 'on-the-go' activities and makes tracking seamless." According to Mia Keller of CBRE, "everything we need is in one database, and with Apto Mobile we can use it everywhere. There's really no excuse to not get work done when we're in the field now -- Apto Mobile brings our workflow to a whole new level!"

Created by and for commercial real estate brokers, Apto is the leading web-based software platform for managing customer relationships, properties, listings, deals and back-office. Apto serves thousands of commercial brokers and is the CRM of choice for 6 of the top 8 CRE brands. Apto's world-class CRM platform is optimized to meet the needs of CRE brokers, and can be further customized to brokerage workflows and business requirements. Apto is the only platform that allows brokers to manage the full lifecycle of a deal anywhere, from any device.

