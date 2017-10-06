AQTWM, Inc. files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 6, 2017) -

AQTWM, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aqua Terra") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary long form prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities commissions of each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, in connection with an initial public offering of its common shares (the "Offering").

The Offering will be made through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and RBC Capital Markets Inc. The number of common shares offered and the offering price of the common shares have not yet been determined and will be dependent on market conditions.

About the Company

Aqua Terra is a growth-oriented oilfield water management and logistics company that provides water disposal services to Canadian and U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers. The Company's Canadian facility infrastructure is focused on four hydrocarbon producing regions (the Montney, the Viking, Conventional Heavy Oil and the Saskatchewan Bakken) across British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, while its U.S.-based infrastructure spans three hydrocarbon producing regions (the Permian, the North Dakota Bakken and the Eagle Ford) across Texas and North Dakota.