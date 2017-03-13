Aqua Pharmaceuticals Appoints Katrina Sergeev as Associate Director of Marketing

EXTON, PA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Almirall's Aqua Pharmaceuticals, a specialty dermatology company focusing on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription medical dermatology products in the U.S., has today announced it has appointed Katrina Sergeev as Associate Director of Marketing.

Effective immediately, Sergeev will be responsible for supporting the marketing of Aqua's product portfolio, including the development and implementation of brand planning and promotions, as well as field sales support. She will report directly to Jim DeMaioribus, Vice President of Marketing.

"We are thrilled to bring Katrina to the Aqua Pharmaceuticals team," said DeMaioribus. "An innovative, integrated marketing program is integral to Aqua's success and we believe Katrina brings the necessary skills, and experience to help develop our marketing strategies and ultimately expand our awareness with patients."

Sergeev joins Aqua Pharmaceuticals from Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., where she was responsible for all marketing efforts for the company's Branded Dermatology business unit. While there she also oversaw commercial operations of an orphan disease product. Prior, Sergeev held several sales roles at Astellas Pharma.

"I am delighted to join Aqua Pharmaceuticals and help roll out innovative marketing programs for its array of products," said Sergeev. "I am looking forward to highlighting the benefits patients can reap with Aqua."

About Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in Exton Pennsylvania, Aqua Pharmaceuticals, an Almirall company, is dedicated to helping patients achieve their goals of healthy skin and a positive self-image. The company has leading branded prescription drugs in four therapeutic categories that include acne, steroid-responsive dermatoses, actinic keratoses and seborrheic dermatitis.

For more information, please visit www.aquapharm.com.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global company based in Barcelona dedicated to providing valuable medicines and medical devices through its R&D, agreements and alliances. Our work covers the whole of the drug value chain. A consolidated growth allows us to devote our talent and efforts towards specialty areas and particularly to further grow as a leading Dermatology player. We are a specialist company, enabling us to accomplish the purpose of providing our innovative products wherever they are needed.

Founded in 1943, Almirall is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM) and it has become a source of value creation for society due to its vision, and the commitment of its long-standing major shareholders. In 2015, Almirall revenues totalled 769 million euros and, with 1,800 employees, it has become a trusted presence across Europe, as well as in the US.

For more information, please visit www.almirall.com.