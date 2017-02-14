Aqua Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Executive Team With Three New Hires

Jim DeMaioribus Named VP of Marketing; Christopher Cano Named VP, Business Development; Stephane Levy, MD Named VP of Research & Development U.S. Operations

EXTON, PA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Almirall's Aqua Pharmaceuticals, a specialty dermatology company focusing on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription medical dermatology products in the U.S., has today announced it has hired three key executives. Jim DeMaioribus has been appointed Vice President of Marketing and Christopher Cano has been named Vice President, Business Development, both reporting to Ted White, President & General Manager at Aqua Pharmaceuticals. Stephane Levy, MD will fill the role of Vice President of Research & Development U.S. Operations, reporting to Thomas Eichholtz, Head of Research & Development at Almirall.

"Jim, Christopher and Stephane have played an integral role in advancing the pharmaceutical industry in their respective disciplines," said White. "Their proven leadership skills and deep expertise makes them ideally suited to help Aqua Pharmaceuticals build its product portfolio in the U.S."

In this role, DeMaioribus will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies and tactics that strengthen the Aqua brand, and help drive profitable growth across the portfolio of Aqua products.

Prior to joining Aqua Pharmaceuticals, DeMaioribus was Founder and Managing Director of LSM Marketing, LLC which advised some of the top life science companies on marketing strategies designed to accelerate growth. Before forming LSM Marketing, Jim spent 13 years with Johnson & Johnson where he held a variety of senior marketing and commercial positions across its pharmaceutical and medical device businesses. He currently serves as a Fellow at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

As Vice President of Business Development, Cano will lead all U.S. business development projects. He will work cross-functionally with the Almirall Global Business Development team, establishing strong relationships with key opinion leaders in order to assess new markets and pursue relevant dermatology opportunities.

Cano has a high level of expertise in key therapeutic areas such as dermatology, diabetes care and women's health. Prior to joining Aqua Pharmaceuticals, Cano worked at Duchesnay as Director of Business Development, at Noven Pharmaceuticals as Associate Director of Business Development, and held roles of increasing responsibilities at Nucryst Pharmaceuticals and Barrier Therapeutics.

In Dr. Levy's new role, he will be responsible for the leadership and management of Aqua Pharmaceuticals' U.S. Research and Product Development organization including all aspects of project management, clinical development, chemistry, manufacturing & controls, toxicology, regulatory affairs, medical affairs and quality assurance. Overseeing the development of all new drug and device products for the U.S. market, he will lead a team to develop, implement and coordinate product lifecycle infrastructure, ensuring the consistent manufacturing of safe and effective products.

Before joining Aqua Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Levy served as Vice President and Medical Unit Head of Immunology & Dermatology at Novartis U.S. Throughout his more than 20 years of experience in in clinical development, he has also held executive roles at Genzyme and Sanofi.

About Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Aqua Pharmaceuticals, an Almirall company, is dedicated to helping patients achieve their goals of healthy skin and a positive self-image. The company has leading branded prescription drugs in four therapeutic categories that include acne, steroid-responsive dermatoses, actinic keratoses and seborrheic dermatitis.

For more information, please visit www.aquapharm.com.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global company based in Barcelona dedicated to providing valuable medicines and medical devices through its R&D, agreements and alliances. Our work covers the whole of the drug value chain. A consolidated growth allows us to devote our talent and efforts towards specialty areas and particularly to further grow as a leading Dermatology player. We are a specialist company, enabling us to accomplish the purpose of providing our innovative products wherever they are needed.

Founded in 1943, Almirall is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM) and it has become a source of value creation for society due to its vision, and the commitment of its long-standing major shareholders. In 2015, Almirall revenues totalled 769 million euros and, with 1,800 employees, it has become a trusted presence across Europe, as well as in the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.almirall.com.